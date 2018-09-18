Donald Glover does it all — he sings, he writes, he dances, he acts, and he challenges the everyday notions of American society. His groundbreaking show, Atlanta, is a smash hit with critics and fans alike, so it's no wonder that he's amassed both Emmy awards and Emmy nominations for his program. That being said, Glover also does one more thing — confuses people. At least, that was the case when fans saw him at the Emmys on Monday night. That's right — Donald Glover dressed as Teddy Perkins at the 2018 Emmys, leaving fans simultaneously perplexed and wanting more.

