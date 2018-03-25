Donald Glover is having a moment. The second season of Atlanta, the hit show produced by the multi-talented actor, director, musician, and writer, recently premiered to positive reviews. Fans are excited about the star's future projects but on Sunday, March 25, Entertainment Weekly reported that Donald Glover and FX reportedly parted ways with the Deadpool animated series. Bustle reached out for comment to FX, Glover's reps, and ABC Signature (the studio developing the series), but has not yet received a response.

According to EW, Glover and his younger brother, Stephen Glover, will reportedly no longer produce the series with Marvel Television due to "creative differences." If true, this is sure to disappoint fans of both the popular Marvel superhero and Glover's work. Last year, FXX reportedly ordered 10 episodes of the animated series, which was scheduled to premiere later in 2018.

Glover seemed a good fit to produce the Deadpool series, which was meant to be an R-rated animated comedy for adults. "Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta," FX original programming president Nick Grad said following the series announcement. "After the success of Legion, we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original.” Unfortunately, if true, Glover's vision will no longer drive the show, which is a blow to fans of the superhero's story.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Deadpool 2, a sequel to the live-action film starring Ryan Reynolds, will be released in theaters in May. The character's dark humor and healing powers make him a unique hero, and the first film broke box office records. It was both the highest-grossing R-rated film and one of the top-earning films of 2016. If anyone could do the oddball superhero story justice in an animated adaptation, it's Glover, who has become known for his unique storytelling. In early March, FX president John Landgraf expressed excitement about the "different tone and editorial voice" Glover would bring in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "We really wanted to make something that was distinctly different from the movie," Landgraf told the publication.

Unfortunately, if the report about Glover and FX leaving the project is true, Marvel fans will have to wait to find out if the project will move forward without the Glover brothers. It's unclear if the studio will scrap the project all together, or redevelop with a different show runner. In the meantime, FX will continue to work with Marvel studios on it's successful series Legion. The second season of the series, produced by Noah Hawley, will premiere in April.

On Twitter, some fans expressed disappointment that the show wasn't moving forward.

If true, it's a shame that the Glover is no longer heading the project, but fans of the star's work have plenty to look forward to. He plays a young Lando Calrissian in the highly anticipated Solo: A Star Wars Story, which premieres in May. He will also voice Simba in the live-action remake of The Lion King. The second season of Atlanta came back to FX on March 1, and remains popular with critics and fans.

Of course, this isn't even to mention Glover's successful music career as Childish Gambino. His third studio album Awaken, My Love! was nominated for five Grammy Awards, and he performed at the award show. He also signed a new deal with RCA Records to release new music later in 2018. The album will be his last under the Childish Gambino moniker, adding intrigue to the release.

For fans of Marvel and Deadpool, it would disappointing not to have Glover and his brother Stephen at the helm of the animated version of the superhero story. In the past few years, Glover has become one of the most celebrated artists and entertainers in the industry. The good news for fans is that even if this news proves to be true, Glover has many other projects in the pipeline.