Dua Lipa Confirmed Her Engagement To Callum Turner

It’s official: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are engaged. The singer confirmed their engagement in a June 12 British Vogue interview, months after rumors began circulating on social media about a ring.

“Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting,” Lipa told the magazine, adding that Turner had the ring made for her, equipped with input from her sister and friends. “I’m obsessed with it,” she said. “It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

Their Relationship So Far

Lipa and Turner were first linked in 2024. However, as Lipa told Vogue, certain serendipities make her think they were always destined to be together, such as the time they ran into each other at a restaurant in Los Angeles, where they both happened to be reading the same book (Trust by Hernán Díaz, for those curious).

The pair tends to keep things pretty low-key, only recently making their red-carpet couple’s debut at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5. As Lipa previously told the magazine of her approach to privacy in a past relationship, “It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.”

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Peek Ahead

Lipa told Vogue she’s not rushing to plan the wedding just yet. Between her tour and Turner’s filming schedule, they’re simply enjoying the current phase — and have a rule of not going more than two and a half weeks without being together.

“This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling,” she said.

The singer also looked even further ahead, to what the couple’s future family might look like. “I’d love to have kids one day,” she said, adding that fitting in children with her job is a “constant question” in her mind.

“I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens,” she said. “I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children.”

Already, Lipa and Turner are pet parents to a dog named Golo.