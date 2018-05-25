Donald Glover is an especially busy man these days, with all of his music pursuits and a starring turn in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Many know all about his entertainment career, but what about his personal life? And, more specifically, who is Donald Glover's partner? While he hasn't opened up about her a lot publicly, he has talked about her on a few rare occasions.

There's actually so little known about Glover's partner, Michelle, that no one even knows her last name. The pair were first talked about back in January 2016 in Hawaii, when Michelle was pregnant with the couple's first child, as Popsugar noted. Then, in October 2016, Us Weekly reported that Glover and Michelle had welcomed their first child.

At the time, there was no name revealed for their little one. However, in June 2017, the multi-hyphenate told his fans his son's name, as he dedicated one of his performances to his child. According to Billboard, he told the crowd at Governor's Ball that he was dedicating the song "Baby Boy" to his son, Legend. Recently, Glover confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in January that he had welcomed his second son with Michelle. He had first revealed that the couple were expecting at the 2017 Emmys with his wonderful acceptance speech.

That Emmys speech also served as one of the few times that Glover has mentioned his partner. Here some of few times that he's talked about her in public.

2017 Emmy Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As previously mentioned, Glover gave his partner a big shoutout during the 2017 Emmy Awards as he accepted the prize for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy. He said, "I want to thank Michelle, my partner. You love me even when — how crazy I get." Talk about sweet. During his acceptance speech, he also gave a shoutout to his son, Legend, and revealed that they were expecting another baby. "I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son, we're listening to Stevie tonight," he told the crowd.

Baby #2 Update With 'Entertainment Tonight' Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Glover revealed that his partner had given birth to their second son to Entertainment Tonight, he also offered an update on how his partner was doing. "She's great. She's good. Baby's born, so she's happier now," he said.

'New Yorker' Interview Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In March, the New Yorker published a lengthy interview with Glover, where he talked about everything from Atlanta to any issues with former Community co-star Chevy Chase. During the course of the interview, readers also got a minor glimpse into his home life with Michelle and son Legend (when the interview was conducted she was eight months pregnant with their second child). She is described as leaving the room to take their son with her to the grocery store after she exchanges words with Glover. While he doesn't refer to his partner directly in the interview, it is still interesting to see her mentioned in the piece.

'Us Weekly' Interview Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When asked about welcoming his second son, Glover told Us Weekly that his life hadn't changed too much with the new arrival, because of how awesome Michelle is. "My partner, she does all the hard stuff to be honest," he said. "I haven’t really had to change anything. It’s given me another perception of what life is. It gives me a lot of context!” Well, it definitely seems like Michelle is an incredibly supportive partner and is rocking the parenthood game.