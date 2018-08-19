Does this officially make the White House a hostile work environment? According to a new report from The New York Times on Saturday, White House counsel Donald McGahn reportedly calls Trump “King Kong” behind his back. The nickname started because McGahn is, as the Times described it, is "so exasperated" by the president's unpredictable behavior.

McGahn and Trump's strained relationship seems to stem from a series of voluntary interviews McGahn has done with special counsel Robert Mueller's team over the past nine months. The Times suggested that McGahn's cooperation happened because he thought "Trump would ultimately blame him" for any illegal activity.

The White House counsel is not a personal lawyer for the president. According to a White House site explaining the make-up of the president's cabinet and presidential departments, "The Office of White House Counsel advises the President, the Executive Office of the President, and the White House staff on legal issues pertaining to the President and the White House."

McGahn's lawyer William Burck told the Times that his client answered the special counsel's questions honestly. "President Trump, through counsel, declined to assert any privilege over Mr. McGahn's testimony, so Mr. McGahn answered the special counsel team’s questions fulsomely and honestly, as any person interviewed by federal investigators must," Burck told the newspaper.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement to the newspaper that "the president and Don have a great relationship."

More to come ...