After a whirlwind of campaign stops around the nation for Republican candidates, the First Family will be back home on the night of the midterm election as results trickle in. Donald and Melania Trump's 2018 midterms watch plan is like most Americans: staying in and staying glued to the television.

President Trump plans to keep an eye on election results while surrounded by his friends and family in the White House residence Tuesday evening, NPR reported. For now, the president apparently wants to keep it low-key at home, with nothing on the schedule for post-election news conferences or announcements the next day on Wednesday, the radio outlet noted. But depending on what happens in the election and whether Republicans maintain control of the House of Representatives, his plans could easily change.

Trump took a breather from public appearances on Election Day, with no major showing on Tuesday. The big day was a break, of sorts, for the president, who had been campaigning tirelessly for the past two months for GOP candidates across the country. According to NPR, Trump has hosted 30 campaign rallies since Labor Day in early September. On Monday, in the course of 24 hours, Trump dove into a non-stop intensive campaign tour through Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri.

“The President has energized a staggering number of Americans at packed arenas and in overflow crowds at rallies across the country,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, per NPR.

Trump has also been rapid-fire tweeting leading up to Tuesday, with several endorsing certain Republican candidates.

Trump's Election Day tweets included an endorsement of incumbent Randy Hultgren from Illinois, Michael Waltz from Florida, and Lena Epstein from Michigan. Trump also endorsed GOP candidate Bob Hugin from New Jersey, who's up against Democratic incumbent Bob Menendez. Trump wrote, "Bob Hugin, successful all of his life, would be a Great Senator from New Jersey. He has my complete and total Endorsement! Get out and Vote for Bob."

