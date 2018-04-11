On April 10, women and men around the United States acknowledged Equal Pay Day to draw attention to the gender wage gap. Notably, though, some high profile public figures chose not to raise awareness on this important day. Indeed, Donald Trump Jr. ignored Equal Pay Day and instead posted a national sibling day photo on Instagram. Don Jr. has not really spoken out on equal pay issues in the past. However, his non-acknowledgment of Equal Pay Day on social media sends a pretty clear message about whether the issue is priority for him.

On Equal Pay Day, Don Jr. shared a photograph on Instagram of himself and his two siblings, Ivanka and Eric, as young children. He captioned the photo:

Happy #nationalsiblingday everyone. I couldn’t be more blessed to have @ivankatrumpand @erictrump as my siblings along with @tiffanytrump and Barron. The looks have changed a bit but the fun together will always be the same. #brothers#sisters#siblings

Don Jr. was not the only Trump sibling to ignore Equal Pay Day though. His sister, Ivanka, also did not acknowledge the event, instead retweeting posts about ending sex trafficking and about Tax Day. Ivanka's silence stood in stark contrast to her past advocacy for Equal Pay — a cause to which she promised her father would be heavily committed when she spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

Indeed, Ivanka was very forthright in her commitment to addressing Equal Pay issues during this speech. As the first daughter emphatically stated,

Politicians talk about wage equality, but my father has made it a practice at his company throughout his entire career ... In 2014, women made 83 cents for every dollar made by a man ... As President, my father will change the labor laws that were put into place at a time when women were not a significant portion of the workforce. And he will focus on making quality childcare affordable and accessible for all.

Eric Trump, the youngest Trump sibling, also did not acknowledge Equal Pay Day on social media. Indeed, he did not post anything on Instagram or Twitter on April 10. The White House also did not comment on the day of advocacy on Twitter, nor did President Trump on either of his Twitter accounts.

