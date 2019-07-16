There was an abrupt leadership shakeup at Planned Parenthood on Tuesday. In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Planned Parenthood said President Leana Wen would step down. But at the same time, Wen tweeted that the Planned Parenthood board "ended my employment at a secret meeting."

PPFA board Chair Aimee Cunningham and PPAF Board Chair Jennie Rosenthal wrote in a joint statement, “We thank Dr. Leana Wen for her service to Planned Parenthood in such a pivotal time and extend our best wishes for her continued success." A tweet from Wen, released at roughly the same time as the organization's statement, read:

I just learned that the @PPFA Board ended my employment at a secret meeting. We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood. My statement to come shortly.

Wen, who was the organization's president for less than a year, quickly followed that up with another tweet that included an extended statement on her departure, which read in part, "I believe that the best way to protect abortion care is to be clear that it is not a political issue but a health care one, and that we can expand support for reproductive rights by finding common ground with the large majority of Americans who understand reproductive health care as the fundamental health care that it is." She continued, "I am leaving because the new Board Chairs and I have philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood." Bustle has reached out to Planned Parenthood for additional comment about Wen's statement.

Wen does not go on to say what those philosophical differences are, but writes that it was an "honor and privilege" to serve alongside the dedicated people who are "on the frontlines of health care in our country."

People familiar with the move told The New York Times that the group wants a more "aggressive political leader to fight the efforts to roll back access to abortions."

The statement from Cunningham and Rosenthal continued by announcing the new acting president as Alexis McGill Johnson:

Alexis is a renowned social justice leader, lifelong political organizer, and a tireless advocate for reproductive rights and access to quality, affordable health care. She has served as a Planned Parenthood board member for nearly a decade and acted as Planned Parenthood’s Board Chair from 2013 to 2015, where she expanded the organization’s philanthropic reach and helped develop a strategic plan to increase access to Planned Parenthood’s health centers and identify new technologies to meet the needs of Planned Parenthood's patients.

