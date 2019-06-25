Aside from the music, glitter, and hanging out with your friends, one of the best things about festival season is the fashion. While little summer dresses, crop tops, and sandals are all super cute they aren’t always the most practical thing at festivals in the UK. Striking the balance between looking awesome but dressing for the weather is tough. However, Dr Martens have brought out a new collection and they might be the coolest shoes I’ve ever seen. These mermaid Dr Martens will be essential this festival season. The new designs are the same boots and shoes that you know and love but in the coolest iridescent colours. Prepare to organise all your outfits around them.

When you're surrounded by people at a festival adorned in flower crowns and covered in glitter it's a pretty top priority to look cute. However, the pain of wearing uncomfortable shoes all day, or rain seeping into your sandals and giving you soggy feet that never quite get dry again is too real. Dr Martens are always a really fun, safe festival shoe option. They go with everything, look effortlessly cool, and won’t let any water in when the English summer weather takes a turn. Designers at Dr Martens have you covered this summer as they have released an awesome new range of mermaid boots, shoes, and sandals. The collection comes in two different colours and four different styles so you can work out which one really suits you best.

You can pick from either iridescent blue green or rose gold to really match your festival vibe. All of the products come with matching laces and the thick, durable sole that makes Dr Martens a firm festival favourite.

The traditional 1460 Pascal Boot comes in both iridescent blue and rose gold and costs £139. For £99 you can also pick up a pair of mermaid Voss sandals in blue. The Molly boot, which has a thicker sole than the Pascal, comes in the rose gold (for £169) and the Holly shoe also comes in rose gold costing £149. Whatever your style Dr Martens have you covered.

It doesn’t matter which festival you choose to go to in the UK, if you look out into the crowd you're going to see more than a few pairs of Dr Martens. Whether I'm pairing my Clarissa sandals with some ripped up shorts or Jadon boots with a little summer dress, they go with anything, are incredibly comfortable, and make you look festival ready without ending up with soggy feet.

The new mermaid collection promises the same standard of shoe in awesome new colours. The product description reads, “here the 1460 boot silhouette is enhanced with flecked laces and brushed silver eyelets, while Docs DNA is cemented with a yellow welt stitch and AirWair heel loop. Rock them at festivals, gigs, parties — and wherever you damn well want.”

If you're heading off to a festival this summer and are already a Doc Martens fan then you've got to get your hands on a new pair of iridescent mermaid shoes. Ready to take whatever a UK festival can throw at them, they'll finish off every outfit with a little bit of sparkle.