Christmas is great, New Year's Eve is a blast, but winter skin? Not so much. The most wonderful time of the year turns out to not be so wonderful for your dry and dehydrated skin, but Drunk Elephant's F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial is going to help revive your face with help from a little known ingredient called Vitamin F.

Drunk Elephant's F-Balm is the first ever sleeping mask from the brand that previously only had one masking treatment in its line-up. F-Balm marks the brand's move toward a more moisturizing, nourishing treatment, which is somewhat the opposite of its exfoliating Sukari Baby Facial. In a press release, the brand explains that the new overnight mask is a cooling treatment designed to plump and hydrate while strengthening your skin's barrier. The mask contains five types of ceramides, plant-derived squalane, and omega fatty acids. Its these fatty acids that gave the product its name.

According to Allure, the vitamin F inside the mask isn't a vitamin at all. It's the fatty acids. Linolenic and lenoleic acids are the two components you'll find in the mask, and they help to repair and nourish severely dry skin. Allure spoke with cosmetics chemist Ni’Kita Wilson who explains that the body doesn't produce these fatty acids on its own. They have to cbe onsumed via food or applied topically. That's where F-Balm comes in.

Courtesy of Drunk Elephant

If you're a fan of Drunk Elephant or even if you're simply a lover of skin care, you've likely heard of the brand's Sukari Baby Facial. The AHA and BHA product is the top selling mask on Sephora and has nearly a 4.5 star rating. According to Drunk Elephant found Tiffany Masterson, the new F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial is designed to be a sister product.

Masteron told Allure that Drunk Elephant customers were asking for a mask that was more moisturizing, and she noticed that there was space in the brand's existing product line-up for one. According to Masterson, it took 12 tries to get the reparative, nourishing formula right. Soon, it'll be heading fans' way.

Courtesy of Drunk Elephant

If Sukari Baby Facial's skin care sister, F-Balm, sounds like your new must-have for winter skin, the product will launch at Sephora, Sephora online, and Drunk Elephant's website on Jan. 1. The overnight treatment is more affordable than Baby Facial. The new F-Balm mask will retail for $52 when it lands in stores.

While Drunk Elephant fans may have thought a hair care product was coming next (thanks to Jennifer Aniston no less), the brand had something else on the way. For those with dry, winter skin, F-Balm may be even more exciting.