If you take one glance at the best-selling skincare products at Sephora, you'll find multiple Drunk Elephant products hitting the top 20. The popular brand, which was recently acquired by Shiseido, boasts everything from chemical exfoliators and retinol to its signature Marula Oil. Now, Drunk Elephant hair products are coming.

Drunk Elephant will launch four hair products on Apr. 3 that are arguably more affordable than its skincare range. In the collection, DE fans can expect to find the following: Cocomino Glossing Shampoo ($25), a gentle cleanser that utilizes the brand's signature marula oil to nourish the scalp and hair. The matching Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner ($25) that promises to soften, smooth, and detangle. The T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub ($36) which utilizes the AHAs and BHAs found in the T.L.C. Framboos, but has been formulated to be fast-acting to break down dead skin and product buildup on the scalp. And then the product that started all the commotion: the Wild Marula Tangle Spray ($25), a detangler that fans got a bit of sneak peek of back in Nov. 2019.

News of Drunk Elephant hair products broke last year when Jennifer Aniston's longtime hair stylist Chris McMillian listed the Drunk Elephant detangling spray in a lineup of items he used to help the actor rock her natural waves. Soon, news had spread that the brand did, in fact, have hair care in the works. However, little else was known at the time.

Fast forward to today, and Drunk Elephant has announced its entire lineup of hair products and revealed that they were created in collaboration with McMillian (explains his early access, right?).

If you've been waiting for Drunk Elephant hair care, you can now mark your calendars for Apr. 3 and ready yourself (and your tresses) for the full lineup.