With summer finally here and the prospect of beach days, vacations, and long weekends on the horizon, it probably doesn't feel like this season could get any sweeter. Turns out, though, it can, thanks to one particular frozen beverage that sounds amazing. Dunkin is releasing a Kit Kat Coolatta drink, and it's about to singlehandedly make the entire summer so much better.

Dunkin's Kit Kat Coolatta will inspire you to get out of bed in the morning and confront the humidity that awaits your commute. It may even, temporarily, replace your morning order for an iced coffee. Part candy bar and part frozen beverage, this new Coolatta flavor is full of the best parts of summer: indulgence and staying cool. Each sip of chocolate and cookie bits is a sweet escape, even when you're in the office.

The new Coolatta features the classic Vanilla Bean Coolatta flavored base. Mixed into this new flavor are real Kit Kat pieces, adding a bit of a bite to each sip. Candy bar chunks and smooth Coolatta combine to create a frozen beverage force that captures the smoothness of milk chocolate and the satisfying crunch of a wafer cookie. It's summer refreshment at its finest.

The Kit Kat Coolatta will be available starting Jun. 26 for a limited time at participating Dunkin' stores nationwide. But if you're in New York City you'll be ~treated~ to a preview of the drink — and mini vacation — early on Jun. 25.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts is turning one of their midtown Manhattan restaurants into an island oasis. Leave your bathing suit at home, but do bring your reusable straw. This island escape is in the middle of Manhattan, afterall. But it will is transport you far from the grind one sip and sensory experience at a time. Per the official press release, "Dunkin’ has turned its restaurant at 210 West 38th Street in Manhattan into a sweet escape, where visitors will be immersed in the sounds, sights and scents of an island oasis, with the chance to be among the first to enjoy servings of the KIT KAT® COOLATTA." Be spontaneous and take a last minute trip to 38th Street.

While you're on your sweet escape — which is actually just your lunch break — you might be surprised with an actual out-of-office, out-of-state, out-of-country kind of summer vacation. One lucky guest will be surprised at the counter with a trip for two to the Bahamas. Don't worry, if you're not in the New York area, every week throughout July another selected U.S. Dunkin' shop will surprise at least one customer with the same trip for two. Just when you thought the debut of the Kit Kat Coolatta couldn't get cooler, you're packing your bags for the Bahamas.

Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The Kit Kat Coolatta has proven that summer always has the potential to be sweeter and that frozen beverages can always be cooler. But this chocolate forward frozen beverage isn't the only new candy based treat Dunkin' is introducing for summer. Candy and coffee fans can expect to enjoy Heath and Hershey’s Cookies N’ Creme flavored coffees and compliment each sip with a new Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Donut.

Next time you're faced with a decision at the Dunkin' counter, swap your iced coffee order with a Kit Kat Coolatta experience. It's sweet, it's cool, and it'll inspire you to take an actual trip out of town. Now your mid-afternoon summer vacation planning can literally run on Dunkin'.