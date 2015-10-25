Casseroles are among the most underrated foods on this planet. They’re comforting! They’re forgiving! They have all the qualities you wish your ex did! If you’re a fan of dishes that are sometimes cheesy, often carb-y, prevent food waste, are easy to prep and save, or all of the above, welcome. You'll likely be a fan of these easy comfort food casserole recipes. Come along on this journey of oven-baked excellence, won’t you?

One of the best things about casseroles is their convenience. You can throw in pretty much any ingredient—veggies you have on hand, leftovers you aren't sure what to do with, a lonely frozen chicken breast you forgot about entirely—and a casserole will be like, “yeah, I can work with this.” Casseroles also masterfully disguise any misstep you may make in the cooking process. Casserole too dry? Add cheese! Too soupy? Add something bread-y! Too blah? Did you hear the part where I said you could add cheese and bread? Plus, you can make it ahead of time and have a dish that lasts you the week. Easy to pop out of the freezer and into the oven, they’re a reliable meal prep idea you know will taste good.

So, put down that sad pre-made frozen dinner. You’re better than that. Here are 20 recipes that will transform whatever you have in your pantry into the ultimate comfort food. I’ll wait while you start preheating your oven.

1. Pepper Jack Green Bean Casserole

This holiday favorite gets an extra touch of heat thanks to A Beautiful Mess.

2. Pumpkin And Cheesy Potato Casserole

Averie Cooks pairs thin potato slices with pumpkin puree and plenty of cheese for a slightly sweet meal.

3. Sweet Potato Casserole

A pecan topping makes Steamy Kitchen's sweet potato casserole extra decadent.

4. Cheesy Southern Squash Casserole

Yellow squash, cheddar, and a cornbread crust are a winning combo made by A Spicy Perspective.

5. Meal Prep-Ready Green Bean Casserole

Want a holiday classic any time of the year? Mel's Kitchen Cafe's casserole can be frozen for up to two months ahead of time.

6. Cheesy Zucchini Noodles Bake

Zucchini noodles are a healthy alternative, but A Farmgirl's Dabbles makes them irresistible with plenty of cheese.

7. Baked Potato Casserole

The Kitchn knows that our cravings for potatoes are endless — and this creamy casserole helps to satisfy some of them.

8. Sweet Potato Casserole With Crunchy Nut Crumble

This vegan casserole by Oh She Glows gives you a taste of fall all year round.

9. Corn And Mixed Vegetable Casserole

Make the most of leftover vegetables with this casserole recipe by Brown Eyed Baker.

10. Beef and Mushroom Country Casserole

Budget Bytes' beef and mushroom casserole recipe is cheap, easy to make, and, most importantly, delicious.

11. Roasted Brussels Sprout And Millet Gratin

There's nothing quite like a batch of roasted Brussels sprouts to warm up your stomach. Naturally Ella makes them crave-worthy with plenty of garlic and cheddar.

12. Pumpkin And Ricotta Pasta Casserole

This pasta-based casserole by The Kitchn is great way to enjoy pumpkin any time of the year.

13. Pumpkin Baked Bean Maple Casserole

Pumpkin, beans, and maple may be a seemingly odd combination, but trust Oh She Glows on this one. The savory-sweet dish makes a great comfort food.

14. Butternut Squash Casserole

With asiago cheese and breadcrumbs, Naturally Ella's butternut squash casserole is a crowd-pleaser for sure.

15. Turkey And Stuffing Casserole

Ever wish you could have Thanksgiving dinner all year round? Budget Bytes has your back and turned the holiday meal into an all-in-one casserole.

16. Everything Cheesy Potato And Egg Breakfast Casserole

This recipe from Half Baked Harvest is your salve to dreary mornings. It’s carby. It’s cheesy. It’s another excuse to use the Everything Bagel Seasoning that half your pantry is dedicated to.

17. Veggie Enchilada Casserole

If you’re looking for a way to use up veggies, Cookie and Kate’s recipe for enchilada casserole is that and then some.

18. Vegan Roasted Tomato Mac And Cheese Casserole

You can’t go wrong with mac and cheese, especially when it comes to casseroles, and My Darling Lemon Thyme’s vegan roasted tomato and thyme mac and cheese casserole is no different.

19. Kale and Wild Rice Casserole

Half Baked Harvest’s recipe for kale and wild rice casserole will turn any kale-hater into a kale-believer.

20. Lentil Baked Ziti

This recipe from Cookie and Kate is perfect for using up pantry staples like pasta and lentils that you've got in surplus.

If all else fails, you can’t go wrong with dicing up some potatoes and drowning them in butter, cream, and cheese. A casserole can be anything so long as it’s bake and in a 9x13 dish, right?