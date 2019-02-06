The same day as the State of the Union, a group of experts rang in one of the crucial topics Trump didn't really acknowledge in his annual address: the state of minimum wage in America. Via the Economic Policy Institute, over 100 economists wrote an open letter about minimum wage on Tuesday, signaling their support for a federal minimum wage of $15 by 2024. Of course, this increase would immediately help millions of people across the country — but multiple studies show it would help women and people of color the most.

In the letter, the economists wrote in part,

We, the undersigned, support gradually increasing the minimum wage to $15 by 2024, and then indexing it to median wages to protect against future erosion. We also support gradually phasing out the outdated subminimum wage for tipped workers, which has been frozen at $2.13 since 1991.

The letter continued, "The vast majority of employees who would benefit are adults — disproportionately women — in working families, who work at least 20 hours a week and depend on their earnings to make ends meet."

This point is underscored by many studies concerning minimum wage in America. One such study by the National Employment Law Project in 2016 reported that nearly half of female workers in the United States were earning less than $15 an hour at the time, and the majority of African American and Latino workers were earning less than $15 an hour, as well.

Of course, some states have increased their federal wage minimums over the last two years. But still, in 2019, there are no states with a federal wage of $15. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the highest minimum wage is in the state of Washington, at $12 an hour (the state plans to increase that to $13.50 by 2020; the city of Seattle did establish a mandatory minimum wage of $15 for the start of 2019.) Additionally, the institution reports that the District of Columbia's current minimum wage is $13.25 and will be $15 by 2020.

The vast majority of states have minimum wages between seven and 10 dollars an hour.

According to the National Women's Law Center, two thirds of minimum wage workers in the United States are currently women. So an increase to the federal minimum wage would not only increase the quality of life for working class families across the country, but it would also serve to close the wage gap between men and women in the United States, in addition to closing the wage gap between white workers and POC workers.

In the open letter, the economists also immediately addressed how this federal wage increase would affect the nation's economy. They wrote,

A $15 minimum wage by 2024 would result in $121 billion in higher wages for 39.7 million low-wage workers, which would also benefit their families and their communities. Since lower-paid workers spend a large share of their additional earnings, this injection of wages would modestly stimulate consumer demand, business activity, and job growth.

To be clear, economists didn't address the letter to Trump, and specifically referenced a time stamp one full presidential cycle away. As the 2020 campaign trails heat up, you'll probably hear an increased dialogue around this issue.