It's been 35 years since comic legend Eddie Murphy has graced Studio 8H, so his Dec. 21 hosting gig was much-anticipated. Fortunately, he delivered. During the cold open, SNL alumni Rachel Dratch, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jason Sudeikis, and Larry David all played Democratic candidates. But even more exciting were the people who appeared onstage during Eddie Murphy's SNL monologue: Tracy Morgan, Dave Chappelle, and Chris Rock.

As many fans pointed out, it felt historic to have so many black, male comedians onstage simultaneously. "Only Eddie could bring the greats," Twitter user @_XODULCEEE wrote.

Murphy was a castmember from 1980 to 1984, while Chris Rock — who joked that he wanted to be the next Eddie Murphy — was on SNL from 1990 to 1993. Tracy Morgan, appeared on the show from 1996 to 2003.

