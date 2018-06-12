If you have been itching to update your makeup selection but are on a tight budget, there's one beauty brand that will be able to help you satisfy your beauty cravings without blowing the bank. e.l.f Cosmetics' 2018 summer sale is here, which means you can nab makeup for under a dollar.

e.l.f. is one of those makeup brands that is already budget-friendly to begin with, but doesn't compromise on quality to justify its lower prices. For example, the Cream Contour Palette, which retails for $6, has been praised by YouTube beauty vloggers and magazine editors alike for its high quality blending, and their eyeshadow and face brushes are an affordable alternative to expensive sets.

While most of e.l.f.'s products clock in under the $10 mark, you can now nab over a hundred items for less than a dollar thanks to the season sale, offering you even more savings. That way you can splurge on more than just one lipstick color, or try out that new foundation you were curious about, all without the guilt of spending outside of your budget. For less money than a bus ticket you can completely revamp and restock your summer makeup drawer.

To give you an idea what's available, below are some of the top picks.

Shadow Lock Eyelid Primer $0.80 e.l.f. Cosmetics Originally two dollars, this shadow primer helps increase staying power, amps up shadow vibrancy, and helps you avoid creasing. It comes in four different colors, letting you match the shade to your skin tone. Buy Now

Shape & Stay Brow Pencil $0.80 e.l.f. Cosmetics Originally two dollars, this wax brow pencil will help you style, shape, and keep your arch hairs in place to create a well groomed brow look. Buy Now

Acne Fighting Foundation $2.40 e.l.f. Cosmetics A full coverage foundation that is originally six dollars, you can now smooth out your complexion for a little over two bucks, which is about the same price as a hot tea on your way to work. Receiving 4.1 stars out of five from over one thousand reviews, this particular formula offers great results. Infused with salicylic acid, witch-hazel, camphor, tea tree, and soothing aloe, it fights blemishes while simultaneously giving you lightweight coverage. Buy Now

Mad For Matte Eyeshadow Palette - Holy Smokes $4 e.l.f. Cosmetics Originally 10 dollars, this 10-piece matte eyeshadow palette features some of the hottest summer colors for less. Moving from light browns, to toasted oranges, to deep blues, it mimics the color range in Urban Decay's Beached palette ot the sapphire blue selection in the KKW x Mario collection. At four dollars for this palette, each shadow is only 40 cents! Buy Now

Velvet Matte Lipstick $1.20 e.l.f. Cosmetics Originally three dollars, some of the Velvet Matte Lipstick shades have been discounted to cost a little over a dollar, letting you dabble with brand new colors for a fraction of the cost. Buy Now

Cream Blush Palette $2.40 e.l.f. Cosmetics Originally six dollars, these buildable blushes come in two different color houses — one lighter, one bolder — and will give you a rosy, creamy glow. Buy Now

Intense Ink Eyeliner $1.20 e.l.f. Cosmetics Originally four dollars, stock up on eyeliners for a little over a buck while you have the chance. Buy Now

Beautifully Bare Liquid Highlighter Brush $1.60 e.l.f. Cosmetics Usually costing four dollars, this highlighter brush is now only $1.60, and lets you build up your favorite highlighter across your cheekbones and nose bridge. Buy Now

Metal Matte Liquid Lipstick $2 e.l.f. Cosmetics Normally priced at five dollars, these four different metallic hues are now only two bucks a piece, and a great way to try out the metallic trend for cheap. Buy Now

From trending lipstick shades, to blush palette staples, to full coverage foundation formulas, you can update your makeup stock for much less right now. Make sure you don't sleep on these savings and shop it while it lasts.