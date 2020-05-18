Hot on the heels of launching its Chipotle collaboration, e.l.f. is giving its customers more new goods. The new e.l.f CBD skincare collection debuted May 15 on the brand's website, and it's available for purchase now.

The e.l.f. Full Spectrum CBD Skincare Collection features five core products: a facial oil, moisturizer, eye cream, body cream, and lip oil. Items in the collection range from $13 to $18, making the popular skin care ingredient much more accessible than other, more costly brands. Each product features measurable amounts of CBD designed to soothe the skin while also offering relaxing scents of chamomile and Japanese citrus.

The collection also marks the brand's first foray into body products with a new 50mg CBD body cream.

If you weren't one of the lucky few able to snag the e.l.f. x Chipotle collection, you can still get in on the brand's newness by checking out its Full Spectrum CBD Skincare Collection.

Readers should note that laws governing cannabis, hemp and CBD are evolving, as is information about the efficacy and safety of those substances. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as legal or medical advice. Always consult your physician prior to trying any substance or supplement.