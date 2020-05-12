Yes, ice cream-themed eyeshadow palettes are a thing. Sure, you can buy a lip balm that tastes like watermelon. But this new e.l.f. x Chipotle Beauty Kit may be the beauty-meets-food collaboration to top them all.

The affordable beauty brand has teamed up with the guacamole and burrito chain to create a Chipotle-themed beauty kit that comes with a $15 gift card to the restaurant. (So, yes, you will take extra guac, thank you.) Along with the gift card, customers will get 10 popular e.l.f. products, including its putty primer (often labeled a dupe for Tatcha's Silk Canvas), lip scrub, liquid matte lipstick in "Red Vixen," and two brushes.

The brand, however, is making just 100 of the kits, which go on sale May 14 on e.l.f's website. The kits will retail for $54, but you can save a few dollars using a special code: Shoppers can enter ELFXCHIPOTLE to score 25% off the kit, as well as any other items they may want to add to their cart.

