The concept of "electability" seems to have become a priority for some Democratic primary voters, with one Monmouth University poll suggesting Democrats might care more about a candidate's perceived electability than their values or policies. But what happens if you remove electability from the equation, and ask Democratic primary voters who they actually want to become president? Well, according to a new poll, Elizabeth Warren beats Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and every other Democrat in the race.

The pollsters at Avalanche Strategy asked Democrats two questions regarding their candidate preferences in 2020. First, respondents were asked who they would vote for if the Democratic primary was held today — the standard "horse race" question. Then, Democrats were asked which candidate they'd choose if they had "a magic wand" that could single-handedly select the next president, regardless of elections or other voters.

In response to the "horse race" question, Biden came in first with 29%, followed by Sanders at 17% and Warren at 16%. But when respondents were given a hypothetical "magic wand" that allowed them to ignore electability and choose the next president themselves, Warren was the top pick, with 21% of respondents choosing her. Both Biden and Sanders came in at 19% when electability was removed from the equation.

The poll's findings strongly imply that female candidates are perceived as less "electable." Out of the respondents who chose a male candidate for the "horse race" question but a female candidate for the "magic wand" question, 24% said that they would change a candidate's gender in order to make them more electable. More to the point, 62 percent of respondents said that they don't believe America will elect a woman to the presidency.

That general conclusion is bolstered by a Daily Beast/Ipsos poll on the Democratic nomination released Monday. In that poll, 39% of Democrats and independents said that they think a woman would have a harder time defeating Donald Trump in reelection than a man, and 76% of Democrats said they believe gender and sexism played a role in Hillary Clinton's loss in the 2016 election. Additionally, 33% of Democrats and independents in the Daily Beast/Ipsos poll said that that they don't think their neighbors would be okay with a female president.

