Presidential campaign season is not yet in full swing, but Democratic candidates are already taking swings at the president. On Sunday, Massachusetts Senator and 2020 contender Elizabeth Warren suggested Trump's 2020 campaign might not be an issue in the long run because, as she suggested, she's not sure it will even last that long.

“By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not be president,” Warren told a voters at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa event, according to The Washington Post. “In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

Warren appeared to be referencing the ongoing investigations into Trump's administration, including both the Russia probe and those inquiries currently being led by committees within Congress. To be clear, Trump has not been accused of any crimes and has denied any wrongdoing. But the tensions between Warren and the president exceed any congressional investigations into Trump's business dealings or his 2016 bid for the presidency.

Specifically, Warren's remark comes one day after Trump's most recent jab at her family ancestry. The president has long cast doubt on whether or not the Senator is truly a descendant of Native Americans, as she has long said, and he doubled down on that skepticism on Saturday, the day Warren formally announced her campaign.

"Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President," Trump tweeted. "Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!"

Since stepping into the political arena, Trump has dubbed Warren with the nickname "Pocahontas," which many have criticized as a racist slur. On Saturday, he appeared to be using the topic to taunt Warren, while also musing about whether her claim to Native American ancestry has done her more harm than good.

More to come...