In a crowded Democratic primary field, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has distinguished herself as the candidate with the plans. Since launching her campaign for president, Warren has rolled out policy proposal after policy proposal, covering reproductive rights, student loan debt, higher education, child care, and more. During a Thursday appearance on ABC's The View, Warren unveiled her universal child care calculator to show how much money Americans could save with her plan for affordable and quality child care.

The calculator, available on Warren's campaign website, helps families with kids under the age of 5 find out how much child care could cost for them under her proposal. Those using the calculator are asked to log details like how old their children are, how much they spend on child care per year, and what their household income is. Warren's policy is meant to buoy low- and middle-income families for whom child care can be extraordinarily costly.

"This fight is personal for me," Warren tells Bustle. "I remember how hard it was to find affordable, high-quality child care for my two kids when I was a working mom. My Aunt Bee rescued me but not everyone has an Aunt Bee. Child care should be a fundamental right, period. My universal child care and early education plan is a win for families and our kids."

More to come...