Forget charter school supporters or private school voucher advocates. If the Massachusetts senator were elected president, someone with first-hand knowledge of public education would be appointed to lead the Department of Education. In an email to supporters Monday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren vowed her education secretary nominee would be a former public school teacher, the Associated Press reports.

Warren, who according to The Philadelphia Inquirer is set to talk to members of the American Federation of Teachers union at a town hall later on Monday, made the commitment in an email that also criticized current Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her team. "Instead of championing our students, they protect for-profit colleges that break the law and cheat them," Warren wrote in the email. Bustle reached out to DeVos through the Department of Education for comment.

Then came the pledge. "So I'm making this pledge to you: In my administration, the Secretary of Education will be a former public school teacher who is committed to public education," Warren wrote.

Warren included a link to a petition to replace DeVos with someone "who actually fights for our kids and the people who each our kids." The American Federation of Teachers will be endorsing a candidate in the 2020 presidential election and have laid out ground rules for how they will go about supporting their eventual candidate in a resolution.

