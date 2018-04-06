Although the Internet sometimes feels like a wasteland filled with dangerous challenges and bad opinions, there's a reason we all stay online. What is the reason? Some days, I'm honestly not sure, but thankfully, a viral Twitter thread is reminding me why I haven't deleted all of my accounts. Embroidered Vine catchphrases are going viral on Twitter, and they're incredible. Last Friday, Twitter user Audrey Madison made a thread of her favorite Vines, but instead of simply linking them, she embroidered them all. (The photos of the embroidered Vine catchphrases are threaded, for what it's worth) Not only did it take serious dedication — she tweeted that she finished each piece in the time it took to watch an episode of Grey's Anatomy — but it also immortalizes five-second videos that are essentially already works of art. Bustle has reached out to Audrey, and we'll update when we hear back.

Vine shut down in 2016, although there are rumors that co-founder Dom Hoffman is bringing it back. Until that happens, all that we have is our memories and reposts of the best short-form videos created on Vine. After all, this is a genius idea — we're all nostalgic about hilarious Vines, and having a physical reminder is both over-the-top and totally justifiable. Naturally, people reacted to her thread with complete adoration. (It doesn't hurt that she made a Twitter thread consisting of literal needle and thread— there are definitely some puns in the responses.)

Even though I'm usually up-to-date when it comes to meme culture thanks to Twitter and Reddit overuse, I still didn't recognize some of the quotes. Thankfully, Twitter created a roundup with all of the original Vine videos, so you can understand the reference that even if you aren't as knowledgeable as the teens are. Fan favorites like a peanut butter-covered baby and a Vine with a silly road work pun both made it. If you still aren't getting it, you're probably not alone. When Vine was still active, popular content was often pretty niche à la weird Twitter, so it's not everyone's cup of tea. But regardless of your thoughts on Vine, it's impossible to look at this thread and not feel a bit inspired. And if you're serious about your love for Vine, you can have an embroidery piece for yourself. Audrey made an Etsy shop with embroidery pieces. Unfortunately, it's sold out of items as of Friday afternoon, but I'm guessing she'll be adding more.

I'm doubly impressed because of how difficult embroidery seems. I took one home economics class in middle school, and I gained nothing from it. If I have a shirt with a missing button or a hole in my pants, I'll wear it without shame — I literally don't know what to do with needles and thread. I imagine that embroidery is even more difficult than traditional sewing, and I'm so glad that someone with the talent is using it on something that truly matters. Audrey is truly a hero to all of us, mainly because she's using her skills for good. I have no idea if she plans on continuing her embroidery project, but based on the responses she's received, we're all here for it.

Now that I've realized the glory of custom embroidery, I have dozens of memes I want to see on needlework pieces. Liking things on Twitter simply isn't enough to show your respect for funny posts — the bar has been raised. The Internet has a short memory span, and having tangible reminders of your favorite viral moments is a way to preserve the humor. It's also a comforting reminder that Vines will always remain with us even though the actual platform is gone.