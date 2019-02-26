Fans still have a few months to go until Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season, but as a special treat to all Khal Drogo and Khaleesi 'shippers, Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa reunited at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday night and the photo evidence is enough to make you long for the days when they both appeared onscreen together. Sure, it's been a long time since Daenerys has seen her "sun and stars" (Momoa's character was killed off in Season 1), but in real life the actors make it seem like no time has passed and continue to be lifelong pals long after their time on the show is over.

As for how this mini-Game of Thrones reunion occurred, both Clarke and Momoa were asked to present at the Oscars — Clarke presented solo and Momoa was accompanied by none other than Helen Mirren, who is a queen in her own rite, but that's a story for another time. Given that these two were both in the same place at the same time, it seemed inevitable that they'd make a point of seeking each other out. (Game of Thrones fans never would've forgiven them had they not.) Thankfully, that's precisely what ended up happening and the photos from their little catch-up session could not be more adorable.

Knowing how much fans would appreciate the reunion, Momoa made a point of posting several photos of the two of them on his Instagram account. And as per usual, he had nothing but kind things to say about his former co-star and beloved friend. "So proud of you @emilia_clarke I love u with all my heart Aloha Drogo," he captioned one photo. You can practically feel the mutual love and respect they have for one another radiating off of the images.

But just in case that in itself wasn't enough to warm your dragon-loving heart, Momoa also posted a photo of him alongside both Clarke and his real-life wife, Lisa Bonet, captioning the pic: “Me and my QUEENS.”

Of course, this is definitely not the first time Clarke and Momoa have reunited and set fans' hearts ablaze worldwide. The two of them met up in London back in 2017 and had an absolute blast. In fact, Clarke couldn't stop smiling from ear to ear upon seeing her friend for such an impromptu occasion, which is made clear by the photo she posted on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption:

"When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins)"

Seriously, could they be any cuter together? (The answer to that is a resounding "No, they couldn't," by the way.) So while Khal and Dany's journey may have come to a rather tragic and heartbreaking end, it's good to know that Clarke and Momoa's friendship is stronger than ever and won't be going anywhere anytime soon.