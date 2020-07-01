Emma Chamberlain's 'The Ideal Planner' Is Perfect For People Who Suck At Organizing

If you want to get your life in order, but just can't build that bullet-journaling habit, there's good news on the horizon. Award-winning YouTuber Emma Chamberlain's The Ideal Planner is perfect for people who suck at planning the traditional way. The book comes out on Aug. 18, but Bustle has an exclusive sneak peek at what's inside.

Like a lot of us living in today's hyper-digitized world, Gen-Zer Chamberlain loves going analog for what's important. Now, she's put together The Ideal Planner so other young adults and teenagers can do the same.

"So much of the stuff we do is digital now, which is great, but I think it’s so nice to turn it off for a bit," she tells Bustle. "When it comes to being organized, my phone is a huge distraction. Writing things down in a paper planner not only forces you to put down your phone, but it also sticks in your brain better because you have a tangible list of your daily tasks."

But Chamberlain didn't just want this to be your run-of-the-mill planner. "On the opposite end, I also included fun activities in the planner — that I hope people use when they feel the need to disconnect and relax." Throughout it you'll find info on your horoscope, a spot for you to draw a self-portrait, and even take a pop quiz.

With no dates and no pressure, The Ideal Planner is a fun, funky way to keep yourself entertained even when demotivation strikes. Read on for Bustle's preview of The Ideal Planner below — which includes a note from the author — and pre-order your copy today.

Excerpt from The Ideal Planner, exclusive to Bustle

Courtesy of Gallery Books

Emma Chamberlain's The Ideal Planner is out on Aug. 18 and is available for pre-order today.