The annual CFDA Awards awards have gone the way of the Met Gala, as it was announced in March that the June event would be postponed. E! is still celebrating the emerging designer set, however, with a remotely-airing show called CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments. The show will air on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 PM EST, and will be hosted by red carpet favorites Zanna Roberts Rassi and Brad Goreski.

Throughout the show, the pair will reminisce about the CFDA Awards red carpets of years past, while also discussing issues of the present, like diversity in the fashion industry.

In preparation for the evening, Carly Cushnie, CEO and co-founder of Cushnie et Ochs and CFDA Board Member, recorded a video interview with the pair, during which she discusses how the fashion industry can push for lasting change.

The CFDA is taking the first steps with a pledge to "create an in-house employment program specifically charged with placing Black talent in all sectors of the fashion business to help achieve a racially balanced industry." The program will identify Black creatives and pair these individuals with companies looking to hire. The organization has also implemented a Diversity and Inclusion training program and it is donating to charities like the NAACP and Campaign Zero, among others.

In the clip, Cushnie explains, “It’s important to stand with the black community at this time. But, even more so, it’s really about taking action, taking a stance.”

Watch the full video clip below and check out the show on Tuesday June 23 at 11 PM EST on E!.