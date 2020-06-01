Black lives matter. It's a movement that was formed in 2013 to fight systematic racism and police brutality after the killing of Trayvon Martin, and 7 years later, it's still just as relevant. With a growing list of victims of state-sanctioned violence, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Tony McDade, people are taking action. They're signing petitions, staging protests, and calling their local and national leaders to demand that officers are held accountable.

Many in the fashion industry are stepping up to support as well. From small businesses to major design houses, brands like Nike and Ganni are taking a stand against racism. And they're doing more than just posting on social media and offering lip service, a valid critique many have leveled at brands whose support feels performative. Ganni is donating $100K to The NAACP, Black Lives Matter, and The ACLU. Glossier is donating $500K across various organizations including Black Lives Matter and The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and they are earmarking another $500K for grants for Black-owned businesses.

And brands are advocating for long term change as well. Brother Vellies founder Aurora James started the 15 Percent Pledge, calling for major retailers to pledge 15% of their shelf space to black-owned businesses. "So many of your businesses are build on Black spending power. So many of your stores are set up in Black communities," she wrote. "This is the least you can do for us. We represent 15% of the population and we need to represent 15% of your shelf space."

Ahead, find the growing list of brands who are taking a stand against racial injustice and police brutality.

Nike Nike has long been an advocate for racial justice, making Colin Kaepernick the face of their blockbuster "Just Do It" 30th anniversary campaign after he led peaceful, silent protests against police brutality. In their latest ad, they implore fans to "Don't Do It," highlighting the most effective and socially responsible way to fight racism. "Let's all be part of the change," their caption reads.

Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs stands in solidarity with protestors, calling out the media focus on the loss of property over the loss of Black lives. "Never let them convince you that broken glass or property is violence," he wrote, adding: "Property can be replaced, human lives cannot."

Savage X Fenty Quoting Rihanna's famous speech from The NAACP Image Awards where she asked non-Black allies to "pull up" for racial injustice, her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty announced they will donate funds to Black Lives Matter and The Bail Project in solidarity with Rihanna's non-profit, The Clara Lionel Foundation.

Ganni Ganni is donating $100K across several organizations, including Black Lives Matter and The NAACP. "At Ganni, we stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement," they wrote. "As we’ve been researching and educating ourselves, our silence—born out of the fear of saying the wrong thing—has gone on for too long."

Aritzia "No amount of donations will ever be enough," Aritzia posted on Instagram, "but actions inspire change." The retailer committed to donating $100K to Black Lives Matter and The NAACP.

Brent Neale Brent Neale Jewelry is channeling their anger and frustration over police brutality into painting, and donating all the proceeds from sales of their work to The NAACP.