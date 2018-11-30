It's almost December, which means it's nearly time to close out another year of young adult books. Luckily for all of us YA lovers out there, this month does not skimp on the books that need to be added to the ol' end of year TBR pile. From highly anticipated sequels like Sara Holland's fantasy novel Evermore to witty sci-fi reads like M.K. England's debut The Disasters (which is being billed as The Breakfast Club meets Guardians of the Galaxy and all I can say to that is "yes, please") there is truly something for every kind of YA reader to enjoy this month.

And the list isn't just filled with other-worldly reads either: Kiss Collector by Wendy Higgins, 29 Dates by Melissa De la Cruz and the anthology Dear Heartbreak all dive into real-world concerns about love and relationships, while Demitria Lunetta's The Fade and Laure Eve's The Curses bring the spook factor that will make you want to read under the covers over those cold, dark winter nights. Check out 15 of the month's biggest books below, and be sure to add a couple of your bedside stack before all the exciting news book of 2019 start to hit shelves in Jan.

'Queen of Air and Darkness' by Cassandra Clare (Dec. 4) The third book of Cassandra Clare's Dark Artifices series, opens in the wake of a tragic death. Now, one fragment of the Blackthorn family must flee to Los Angeles, in search of the source of whatever is destroying the race of warlocks. Meanwhile, Julian and Emma must undertake a perilous mission to retrieve the Black Volume of the Dead.

'Fire and Heist' by Sarah Beth Durst (Dec. 4) In Sky Hawkins's family, leading your first heist is a major milestone. But embarking on a life of crime is never easy, and Sky soon discovers secrets about her mother, the real reason her boyfriend broke up with her, and a valuable jewel that could restore her family's wealth and rank in their community.

'Stronger, Faster and More Beautiful' by Arwen Elys Dayton (Dec. 4) This sci-fi novel is made up of six interconnected stories that ask how far humans will go to remake themselves into perfect specimens.

'All the Wandering Light' by Heather Fawcett (Dec. 4) The sequel to Heather Fawcett's Even the Darkest Stars, opens after the witches have returned, and River has betrayed Kamzin to regain his dark powers. Now, if Kamzin is to save Azmiri and prevent the fall of the Empire, she must find a star that fell in the Ash Mountains to the north.

'Once a King' by Erin Summerhill (Dec. 4) In Once a King, Channelers — women with a magical ability —have been persecuted in Malam by those without magic. Now King Aodren wants to unite his kingdom. But whispers of a deadly Channeler-made substance are only fueling people's fears. Soon, Aodren teams up with Lirra, a girl with power to control the wind, to discover the truth behind the rumors.

'The Fade' by Demitria Lunetta (Dec. 11) Four girls went missing several years ago, and the police never solved the case. But Haley knows the missing girls were murdered. How else can she explain the hostile presence in her house? The ghostly girls need something from her. And unless Haley can figure out what they want... she might be next.

'This Lie Will Kill You' by Chelsea Pitcher (Dec. 11) This Lie Will Kill You is set one year after a deadly party. Tonight, the five survivors arrive at an isolated mansion in the hills, expecting to compete in a contest with a $50,000 grand prize. Five arrived, but not all can leave.

'The Disasters' by M.K England (Dec. 18) When hotshot pilot Nax Hall is kicked out of the elite Ellis Station Academy, his one-way trip back to Earth is cut short after a terrorist attack. Nax and three others escape — but they're soon framed for the crime. Now Nax and his fellow failures must eexecute a dangerous heist to spread the truth about what happened at the Academy.

'The Cursed Sea' by Lauren DeStefano (Dec. 18) In the sequel to The Glass Spare, Wilhemina Heidle, the exiled princess of Northern Arrod, must return home. The only way to save Loom, the cursed prince of the Southern Isles, is to discover the origins of her own curse. With time running out, Wil must navigate dangerous family secrets to find the truth and save the boy she loves.

'Kiss Collector' by Wendy Higgins (Dec. 18) When 17-year-old Zae Monroe gets cheated on, she decides to turn the tables on the boys of the world. Zae proposes a contest with her friends to see who can kiss the most boys during spring break. But what starts as a harmless competition leads to a downward spiral she can't seem to escape.

'My Almost Flawless Tokyo Dream Life' by Rachel Cohn (Dec. 18) On her 16th birthday, Elle Zoellner discovers that her long-lost father, Kenji Takahari, is a Japanese hotel mogul and wants her to come live with him. Tokyo seems like a dream come true, but when she starts to crush on a boy named Ryuu, who's despised by her new family, her already tenuous living situation just might implode.

'Dear Heartbreak: YA Authors and Teens on the Dark Side of Love ' by Various Authors (Dec. 18) In this collection, Becky Albertalli, Ibi Zoboi, and more YA authors answer real letters from teens all over the world about the dark side of love: dating violence, break-ups, cheating, betrayals, and loneliness. Their responses are autobiographical, unflinching, and filled with love and hope for the anonymous teen letter writers.

'29 Dates' by Melissa De La Cruz (Dec. 18) Jisu's traditional South Korean parents are concerned by what they see as her lack of attention to her schoolwork and her future. After she flubs a test then skips out on a date her parents' matchmaker set up, Jisu is shipped to a private school in San Francisco by her parents.

'Evermore' by Sara Holland (Dec. 31) In the sequel to Sara Holland's Everless, Jules Ember has been framed for two murders and is being hunted down by Caro, the legendary Sorceress. Now, with a hefty bounty on her head, Jules must piece together the mysteries of her past and present lives in order to save herself and those she loves.