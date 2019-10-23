The concept behind chef/author/TV personality David Chang’s new Netflix series is simple: Chang hangs out with a celebrity in a city of that celebrity's choosing for one full day. Which is to say, Chang hangs out with them for Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner. It’s a show about food and travel without fitting the formula for a food show or for a travel show. It’s more relaxed than that, like what would happen if Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations smoked a cross joint (and on this show, we learn rolling one is Seth Rogen's go-to party trick). As such, it doesn’t spend too much time letting us know exactly what the host and his guest are eating, so Bustle spent a day pressing pause to extract all the details.

Episode 1: Vancouver with Seth Rogen

Breakfast from Lee’s Donuts inside Granville Island's Public Market —Lee’s Donuts is a mom-and-pop shop that’s been serving up ooey, gooey honey dips since 1979. Chang and Rogen sample many flavors, but the sugar-covered jelly is a standout. “I’m always chasing the dragon of these jelly donuts,” declares Rogen, who’s been going to Lee’s since he was a kid.

Lunch from Sun Sui Wah Seafood in Vancouver — Chang and Rogen have dim sum for lunch at this Cantonese restaurant, known for its roast squab. The population of Vancouver is 20% Chinese, a fact that informs the rest of Chang and Rogen’s food crawl. At Sun Sui Wah, they inhale everything that’s served to them, reluctant only when it comes to the bamboo steamer of chicken feet.

Dinner from HK BBQ Master in Richmond — This neighborhood Chinese barbecue spot, nestled in a strip mall below a shopping center, is closed for renovations until December. Among the dishes Chang and Rogen ate were Chinese melon soup in pork broth, Hong Kong style honey barbecue pork, crispy roasted pork, and a slow-cooked soy chicken with ginger sauce.

Episode 2: Marrakesh with Chrissy Teigen

Breakfast at a riad, a traditional Moroccan guest house — Teigen and Chang sample a tremendous spread of traditional dishes at this Moroccan riad, which goes unnamed. They graduate from fruit salad and fried, flaky pan breads like harcha (a thick semolina pancake) to baghrir (craggly pancakes), Msemen (a North African flatbread), elkhlea tagine (made with dry beef and eggs), and a classic broad bean breakfast soup.

Lunch at Chez Lamine Hadj Mustapha — For lunch, Teigen and Chang are served a full saddle of lamb that’s been steamed in an underground hole in the middle of a crowded market. The food stall is a fixture on the walking tour circuit and, according to Lonely Planet, is just as well known for its lamb as its tanjia, a meat stew unique to Marrakech.

Dinner at the home of local chef Tarik Amar — Marrakech isn’t much of a restaurant city, Teigen and Chang learn from their guide, so they opt for sharing a meal of fluffy couscous, bread, and a chicken tangine at the home of a Moroccan cook.

Post-dinner in the market, at a stall marked “Chez Boudrigua” — The timeline of this episode goes wonky and it’s unclear if this final meal is second dinner or dinner on a second day. Chang and Teigen return to the open-air market for noodle soup and Chebakia (sesame cookies) with figs.

Episode 3: Los Angeles with Lena Waithe

Breakfast at Winsome — Sadly, this Echo Park cafe has closed since Waithe and Chang filmed their rib-sticking buckwheat and semolina pancakes and corn-beef rostis. The team behind the resto are soon to open a similar restaurant on the west side, in Playa Vista.

Lunch at Hot n Juicy Crawfish — The West Hollywood outpost of this chainlet that started in Vegas sits on the corner of a Santa Monica strip mall — as LA as it gets. Waithe and Chang forego the bibs and gloves we see on other patrons as they dig into: two pounds of crab legs, two pounds of shrimp, corn fritters, cajun fries, King Crab legs, a pound of extra spicy crawfish, a basket of chicken tenders, and fried brownies. When Chang worries their order is “ungodly” Waithe goads him into food battle. “F*ck that. Go for it, man. We’re on TV.”

Dinner all over Gardena, California — Chang takes Waithe on a suburban food crawl, starting with the Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop, a no-frills diner attached to a bowling alley that serves up Asian and Hawaiian dishes for the local Asian and Pacific Islander community. The highlights are the Hawaiian Royal (rice with eggs, chasu, and Portuguese sausage), oxtail soup, and chasu & egg foo young.

For dessert, they check out Chikara Mochi, a cash-only spot where the mochi is still hand-pummelled and hand-rolled.

Finally, for second dinner, the pair visit Otafuku, an izakaya so underground that the entrance in an unmarked door in the parking lot. Chang takes over the ordering here, filling the table with katsudon (deep-fried pork cutlet over rice and egg), sea eel tempura, and dashimaki tamago (Japanese omelette) — among many, many other dishes.

Episode 4: Phnom Penh with Kate McKinnon

Lunch at an open market — Food takes a bit of a backseat in the final episode, which means we start with lunch. As McKinnon and Chang peruse the stalls they bite into ripe mangosteens, skip the deep-fried tarantulas, and finally sit down for a smorgasbord of nom bay preap (boiled rice balls), bongkong aing (garlic grilled prawn), sach morn (fried chicken with garlic), cha traop (chargrilled egglplant with garlic), treybobel aing (river fish), and, for desser, noum kong (Cambodian donuts). McKinnon, who usually keeps a vegetarian diet, eats fish during her time in Phnom Penh.

Dinner at Malis Restaurant — For their second sit-down meal together, McKinnon and Chang are invited into the kitchen of this 15-year-old fine dining establishment near Phnom Penh’s Independence Monument. They sup on giant freshwater prawn in a coconut milk sauce, vegetable curry, moringa vegetable soup, and durian fruit ice cream, the taste of which McKinnon compares to spoilt tofu. The menu in this palatial restaurant is inspired by traditional Khmer home-cooking.