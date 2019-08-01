The first Fast and the Furious movie came out in 2001. That means people who are 18 years old were born the same year this franchise started. Unbelievable! On Aug. 2, the ninth movie in the franchise, the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, hits theaters. It's not really necessary to know the whole backstory to enjoy the movies as they come, but a little context can't hurt. So, for all the teens out there, anyone who wants to get into these movies and needs a starting point, or any fans of the films who just want to take a walk down memory lane, here is a one-sentence summary of every Fast and the Furious movie so far.

First, the basics. The Fast and the Furious movies were originally centered around illegal street racing, and involved cops and various people who souped up and raced cars. But, as more and more movies came out, the plots have gotten more and more far-fetched and less focused on racing. The movies in the second half of the list center around heists, international espionage, and nuclear arms. Cars are still involved, though; just not necessarily as part of drag racing. Looking back, that first movie was so simple.

At this point, there have been eight Fast and the Furious movies, a spinoff is about to come out, and two more films are in the works. This franchise isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and that's a lot of movies, so here is a very brief rundown of everything audiences have seen so far.

1. The Fast And The Furious

Brian (Paul Walker), an undercover cop, joins the world of illegal street racing to try to catch a gang leader, Dom (Vin Diesel), for stealing massive amounts of electronics, but instead befriends him and dates his sister, Mia (Jordana Brewster).

2. 2 Fast 2 Furious

Brian, an ex-cop who is very good at racing, is bought back for another round of undercover work to bring down a criminal with his friend Roman (Tyrese Gibson).

3. The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

In Tokyo, people who weren’t in the first two movies race cars with Lil Bow Wow.

4. Fast & Furious

Brian, now an FBI agent, teams up with Dom to take down a drug lord and figure out who “killed" Dom’s girlfriend, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez).

5. Fast Five

Brian, now a former FBI agent and current criminal, and Dom, a criminal all along, are pursued by a government agent named Luke Hobbs (The Rock) while planning a heist, but the government agent ends up joining in on the heist and they get the money.

6. Fast & Furious 6

Letty wasn't really dead.

7. Furious 7

The gang battle Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), who is seeking vengeance after they put his brother, Owen (Luke Evans) into a coma in the previous movie.

8. The Fate Of The Furious

Dom turns against all of his friends — excuse me, family — when a cyberterrorist, Cipher (Charlize Theron) holds his ex and their son hostage, then he turns against her.

Now, just add in, like, 30 other characters that went unmentioned in these one-sentence summaries and you've got a pretty full picture of what happens in the Fast and the Furious movies. Actually, you'll also need to imagine a lot of scenes in which people jump off of things that no real person could actually survive jumping off of. That's definitely a major theme.