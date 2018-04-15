With former FBI Director James Comey currently making the publicity rounds to prepare for the release of his new book, A Higher Loyalty, it makes sense that Comey would be on the president's mind. However, a quick look through everything Trump has tweeted about James Comey in the time since the former FBI director's ouster, it becomes clear that Comey has actually been on Trump's mind a lot. In fact, Trump has tweeted about Comey on 31 days since the firing took place last year.

If it seems like Trump's ire toward Comey has gotten worse lately, it could have something to do with the claims about Trump that Comey makes in his book. "This president is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values," Comey wrote, in a particularly scathing passage. "His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty."

Trump, in turn, has responded with rage, calling Comey, among other things, "not smart," a "slimeball," and "the worst FBI director in history - by far!" He also called the book "self-serving and FAKE!"

His attention to the former FBI director's perceived faults and mistakes isn't new, though. In fact, it's hardly abated since that fateful moment when Trump fired him. Here is Trump's full Twitter relationship with the fired Comey.

1 May 9, 2017 Trump's first mention on Twitter of Comey's firing was also a swipe at Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, who told Bloomberg prior to Trump's 2016 election victory that he didn't have confidence in the FBI director anymore.

2 May 10, 2017 As it became clear that the media — and the Democrats — were not responding well to Comey's firing, Trump began lashing out.

3 May 12, 2017 The "tapes" tweet, which brought Watergate to everyone's mind, is one of the most famous moments in Trump's Twitter non-bromance with Comey. It came after the New York Times reported that Trump had asked Comey for a loyalty pledge — which Trump vehemently denied.

4 May 16, 2017 This stream of tweets came after the Washington Post reported that Trump had given highly classified information to Russian officials, at a meeting that the Russian press was allowed to witness but that the American press was kept out of.

5 May 31, 2017 This was a busy day on Twitter for the president, starting out with the infamous "covfefe" tweet. While these tweets aren't directly centered around Comey, they are part of the president's work to pain Comey as a liar.

6 June 9, 2017 Comey testified in front of Congress on June 8, and on June 9, Trump responded on Twitter with what he evidently thought was the most important part of Comey's testimony: Comey had leaked details of a conversation he had with Trump to a friend, with the knowledge that the friend would pass it on to the press.

7 June 11, 2017 This tweet sparked confusion, as Trump's use of the word "prevalent" doesn't exactly make sense. Anonymous leaks also aren't necessarily illegal.

8 Trump distances himself from Richard Nixon in this case, as Nixon did make tapes.

9 July 10, 2017 Trump's repeated declarations that Comey's link was entirely illegal did not make that claim true.

11 Sept. 1, 2017 After over a month of leaving Comey alone, Trump brought the FBI right back with a claim about Comey's handling of the Clinton email investigation.

12 Oct. 18, 2017 It is indeed a fact that Comey drafted a statement saying that the FBI did not judge Clinton to be guilty of any crimes, but the Justice Department has not found reason to investigate Comey over this break with tradition.

13 Oct. 29, 2017 Trump publicly admitted that he fired Comey in hopes that it would end the questions surrounding alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia, but this tweet storm is one piece of evidence that it didn't exactly turn out that way.

14 Nov. 3, 2017 A common trope in Trump tweets — praising specific Fox News segments.

16 Dec. 23, 2017 He added that McCabe is "racing the clock to retire with full benefits." Thanks to Trump's Justice Department, McCabe would not win that race; he was fired only days before his retirement would have started.

17 Jan. 2, 2018 Even when otherwise discussing former Clinton aide Huma Abedin, Trump still found a few characters to squeeze in a mention of Comey.

18 Feb. 5, 2018 Again, Trump brings up Comey's leaking while attacking a different person entirely — this time Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who has become a frequent Democratic commentator from the House Intelligence Committee.

19 Feb. 10, 2018 Instead of using his own words, this time Trump tweeted the words of a Fox News commentator who agreed with him.

20 Feb. 27, 2018 Again, Trump boosts the words of someone boosting him.

21 Feb. 28, 2018 This tweet isn't an attack on Comey — instead, it's an attack on Trump's own attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

22 March 16, 2018 Trump welcomed former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe's firing and likely also sent searches for the definition of "sanctimonious" through the roof (for the record, Merriam-Webster defines it as "hypocritically pious or devout").

23 March 17, 2018 Here, Trump ignores an obvious reason that the Mueller probe was started: his firing of James Comey.

25 April 7, 2018 Here's another example of Trump attacking his own Justice Department and connecting it with Comey. He often appears alongside these other Trump bogeymen — like former attorney general Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, and Hillary Clinton's email.

27 April 13, 2018 As information about Comey's book began to trickle out, Trump virulently defended himself and his decision to fire Comey — and then the report on the reasons behind Andrew McCabe's firing sent him back to Twitter.