Every Trump Tweet About James Comey Since He Fired The FBI Director (There's Over 50)
With former FBI Director James Comey currently making the publicity rounds to prepare for the release of his new book, A Higher Loyalty, it makes sense that Comey would be on the president's mind. However, a quick look through everything Trump has tweeted about James Comey in the time since the former FBI director's ouster, it becomes clear that Comey has actually been on Trump's mind a lot. In fact, Trump has tweeted about Comey on 31 days since the firing took place last year.
If it seems like Trump's ire toward Comey has gotten worse lately, it could have something to do with the claims about Trump that Comey makes in his book. "This president is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values," Comey wrote, in a particularly scathing passage. "His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty."
Trump, in turn, has responded with rage, calling Comey, among other things, "not smart," a "slimeball," and "the worst FBI director in history - by far!" He also called the book "self-serving and FAKE!"
His attention to the former FBI director's perceived faults and mistakes isn't new, though. In fact, it's hardly abated since that fateful moment when Trump fired him. Here is Trump's full Twitter relationship with the fired Comey.
1May 9, 2017
Trump's first mention on Twitter of Comey's firing was also a swipe at Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, who told Bloomberg prior to Trump's 2016 election victory that he didn't have confidence in the FBI director anymore.
3May 12, 2017
The "tapes" tweet, which brought Watergate to everyone's mind, is one of the most famous moments in Trump's Twitter non-bromance with Comey. It came after the New York Times reported that Trump had asked Comey for a loyalty pledge — which Trump vehemently denied.
4May 16, 2017
This stream of tweets came after the Washington Post reported that Trump had given highly classified information to Russian officials, at a meeting that the Russian press was allowed to witness but that the American press was kept out of.
5May 31, 2017
This was a busy day on Twitter for the president, starting out with the infamous "covfefe" tweet. While these tweets aren't directly centered around Comey, they are part of the president's work to pain Comey as a liar.
6June 9, 2017
Comey testified in front of Congress on June 8, and on June 9, Trump responded on Twitter with what he evidently thought was the most important part of Comey's testimony: Comey had leaked details of a conversation he had with Trump to a friend, with the knowledge that the friend would pass it on to the press.
7June 11, 2017
This tweet sparked confusion, as Trump's use of the word "prevalent" doesn't exactly make sense. Anonymous leaks also aren't necessarily illegal.
8
Trump distances himself from Richard Nixon in this case, as Nixon did make tapes.
10July 22, 2017
This was a furious day of tweeting for the president, partly spurred by the Post report that Trump refers to, about Jeff Sessions discussing campaign matter and policy issues with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign.
12Oct. 18, 2017
It is indeed a fact that Comey drafted a statement saying that the FBI did not judge Clinton to be guilty of any crimes, but the Justice Department has not found reason to investigate Comey over this break with tradition.
13Oct. 29, 2017
Trump publicly admitted that he fired Comey in hopes that it would end the questions surrounding alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia, but this tweet storm is one piece of evidence that it didn't exactly turn out that way.
15Dec. 3, 2017
There's been a lot of talk lately about Trump's attempts to besmirch the reputation of the FBI, but here's a tweet showing that he started that effort much earlier.
16Dec. 23, 2017
He added that McCabe is "racing the clock to retire with full benefits." Thanks to Trump's Justice Department, McCabe would not win that race; he was fired only days before his retirement would have started.
18Feb. 5, 2018
Again, Trump brings up Comey's leaking while attacking a different person entirely — this time Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who has become a frequent Democratic commentator from the House Intelligence Committee.
22March 16, 2018
Trump welcomed former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe's firing and likely also sent searches for the definition of "sanctimonious" through the roof (for the record, Merriam-Webster defines it as "hypocritically pious or devout").
23March 17, 2018
Here, Trump ignores an obvious reason that the Mueller probe was started: his firing of James Comey.
24March 18, 2018
Comey has repeatedly claimed that he always made notes after meeting with Trump — which, apparently, Trump doesn't believe.
26April 11, 2018
This tweet is inaccurate on several fronts — the U.S.-Russia relationship had deteriorated well before Trump took office, and the Trump-Russia investigation is headed up by Republicans.
27April 13, 2018
As information about Comey's book began to trickle out, Trump virulently defended himself and his decision to fire Comey — and then the report on the reasons behind Andrew McCabe's firing sent him back to Twitter.
28April 15, 2018
On Sunday, Trump attacked Comey on basically every imaginable front. All of this is a reaction to Comey's memoir, which contradicts numerous claims that Trump has made.
Trump and Comey both have their detractors — who will all decide for themselves which man to believe. Comey has made his feelings on the president clear in his book, whereas Trump, as you can see, decided to go with another medium to get across his feelings on Comey.