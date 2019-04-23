My apologies to Eleven from Stranger Things, but there's a new waffle in the freezer section of the grocery store that's changing the breakfast game. Swapples has an Everything bagel-flavored waffle, among many other unique flavors, and I'd love to stay and chat about it but I am currently getting my shoes on to rush to the nearest store and grab them. Just kidding, I have a lot to say about the latest and greatest addition to the freezer aisle.

The beloved breakfast staple that we know and love as the everything bagel has now combined forces with another breakfast powerhouse to create the ultimate breakfast hybrid. Please believe me when I say that the way you cream cheese and lox will never be the same after Everything Swapples grace your table.

Waffles have now succeeded to the next level of delicious thanks to the company that reinvented the waffle, Swapples. Not only are the flavors worth waking up for, they're also friendly to those with dietary restrictions. The Everything Swapples, for example, are both vegan and gluten-free. Instead of a super sweet treat, it's a savory waffle that's made of yuca root, coconut oil, garlic, onion, and both sesame and poppy seeds. Move over fluffy bagels, there's a new way to do ~everything~.

Swapples

People are going all heart eye emoji over the Everything Swapples. And can you blame them? What's not to love about everything? One reviewer writes, "These are better than every everything bagel out there." Another says, "I love the Everything Swapples! I would recommend them to about anyone! They're an amazing on-to-go breakfast alternative. I keep a stack of boxes in the freezer at work!" A box of four retails for $5.29, and I think you know what to do next. Grab a few boxes to make a stack in your office freezer and your home freezer. As any everything bagel devotee knows, you can't have enough of the garlicky, oniony, seedy everything spice.

But the flavors don't stop there. If you're in the mood for something that could pair well with a lake of maple syrup, you have a choice between the Blueberry Swapples and the Cinnamon Swapples. Or make no decision at all and just pick up both flavors for the ~ultimate~ stack of waffles. If you sway in a more savory direction there's also more than just the Everything Swapples. How about a stack of the Garlicky Greens Swapples featuring produce aisle favorites like garlic, broccoli, kale, and spinach. It'll adorn a salad perfectly. If Kale isn't your thing, there's the Tomato Basil Swapples that I'm sure — if you're not vegan — will warmly welcome a slice of mozzarella.

Say goodbye to the old way to waffle. The one-note butter and syrup sweet waffle is so yesterday. Today, we welcome the unique and delicious Swapples to our freezers, toasters, plates and ultimately, hearts. Excuse me as I reach for the nearest fork and make the swap from waffles to Swapples.