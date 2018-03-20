Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In April 2018 So You Can Spring Forward In Style
As the virtual shelf life for non-original Netflix programs grows shorter and shorter, fans of the streaming service are bidding woeful goodbyes to their favorite titles left and right. So, for those who need some time to prepare, here's everything leaving and coming to Netflix in April 2018. With the platform currently restructuring its business model to focus more heavily on original content, Netflix has been rolling out loads of originals since the start of the new year. Of course, making room for these newly-minted programs means giving the boot to a whole registrar veteran non-originals, and next month's content overhaul seems to be continuing the trend.
On one hand, a promised line-up of Netflix-helmed originals careening into our queues sounds pretty exciting. (If Netflix's track record is any indication, its original programs generally deliver. See: Stranger Things, Orange Is The New Black.) But, on the other, the thought of losing ready access to your most cherished shows and movies can be a real downer, to say the least. So, for those Netflix aficionados feeling heavy-hearted about April's coming's and going's, just remember: it's all part of the plan. And, in Netflix's case, it's all part of a much bigger plan.
In February, Netflix CFO David Wells said the streaming service is angling for a sum total of about 700 original television series worldwide by the end of the year. (That number includes those original programs already living out their virtual existences on the streaming platform.) And that's only its television lineup. As Variety reported back in October, Netflix also intends to release 80 original film titles over the course of 2018. That's a whole lot of new content for one calendar year — so you'd better get watching. Here's what's on the Netflix docket for April.
What's Coming
Available April 1
- A Sort of Family
- Along Came Polly
- Bad Boys
- Battlefield Earth
- Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
- Big Time
- Body of Lies
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Cats & Dogs
- Cold Mountain
- Dare to Be Wild
- Deep Blue Sea
- Fish People
- Friday Night Lights
- Jackass 2.5
- Life Is Beautiful
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Mortal Kombat
- Nancy Drew
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
- Scarface
- Seven
- Sin City
- Speed Racer
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- The Duchess
- The Family Man
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Iron Giant
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)
- The Lost Boys
- The Queen of the Damned
- The Spy Next Door
- Wakfu: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Available April 2
- La Piloto: Season 1
Available April 3
- Fary Is the New Black (Netflix Original)
Available April 5
- Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hal
- Despicable Me 3
Available April 6
- Sun Dogs (Netflix Original)
- 6 Balloons (Netflix Original)
- Amateur (Netflix Original)
- The Boss Baby: Back In Business (Netflix Original)
- Fastest Car: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Troy: Fall of a City, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Ram Dass: Going Home (Netflix Original)
- Money Heist: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z (Netflix Original)
- Orbiter 9 (Netflix Original)
- The 4th Company (Netflix Original)
- Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente (Netflix Original)
Available April 7
- 24 Hours to Live
Available April 9
- AMO: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Available April 10
- Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast (Netflix Original)
Available April 12
- Pickpockets (Netflix Original)
Available April 13
- Lost in Space, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Chef's Table: Pastry (Netflix Original)
- Come Sunday (Netflix Original)
- I Am Not An Easy Man (Netflix Original)
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Available April 15
- Lakeview Terrace
- Seven Pounds
Available April 17
- The Chalet: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection (Netflix Original)
Available April 18
- Friend Request
- Pelé
Available April 19
- Charité: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Chasing The Dragon
Available April 20
- Aggretsuko, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Dope: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Dude (Netflix Original)
- Kodachrome (Netflix Original)
- Mercury 13 (Netflix Original)
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Available April 21
- The Letdown: Season 1
Available April 24
- Call The Midwife: Series 6: Christmas Special 2017
- Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up
Available April 25
- Bill Nye: Science Guy
- Psychokinesis (Netflix Film)
Available April 27
- The Week Of (Netflix Original)
- 3%: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Bobby Kennedy for President (Netflix Original)
- Candy Jar (Netflix Original)
- Holy Goalie
- The Man Who Knew Infinity
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Also Arriving in April:
- Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity
- Jane The Virgin: Season 4
What's Leaving
Leaving April 1
- 30 Days Of Night
- 88 Minutes
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- Apollo 13
- Batman
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Caddyshack
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cool Runnings
- Death Sentence
- Dolphin Tale
- Eagle vs. Shark
- John Mulaney: New in Town
- Never Let Me Go
- Set Up
- Small Soldiers
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Men Who Stare at Goats
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Whole Nine Yards
- Wild Wild West
Leaving April 3
- Starry Eyes
Leaving April 5
- The Hallow
- The Nightingale
Leaving April 12
- The Emperor's New Clothes
Leaving April 15
- Happy Tree Friends
- Leap Year
Leaving April 16
- Son of God
Leaving April 17
- Z Storm
Leaving April 20
- The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
Leaving April 21
- The Prestige
Leaving April 22
- Exit through the Gift Shop
Leaving April 26
- Kung Fu Panda 3
Leaving April 27
- Begin Again
Additional Reporting by Emily Mae Czachor