As the virtual shelf life for non-original Netflix programs grows shorter and shorter, fans of the streaming service are bidding woeful goodbyes to their favorite titles left and right. So, for those who need some time to prepare, here's everything leaving and coming to Netflix in April 2018. With the platform currently restructuring its business model to focus more heavily on original content, Netflix has been rolling out loads of originals since the start of the new year. Of course, making room for these newly-minted programs means giving the boot to a whole registrar veteran non-originals, and next month's content overhaul seems to be continuing the trend.

On one hand, a promised line-up of Netflix-helmed originals careening into our queues sounds pretty exciting. (If Netflix's track record is any indication, its original programs generally deliver. See: Stranger Things, Orange Is The New Black.) But, on the other, the thought of losing ready access to your most cherished shows and movies can be a real downer, to say the least. So, for those Netflix aficionados feeling heavy-hearted about April's coming's and going's, just remember: it's all part of the plan. And, in Netflix's case, it's all part of a much bigger plan.

In February, Netflix CFO David Wells said the streaming service is angling for a sum total of about 700 original television series worldwide by the end of the year. (That number includes those original programs already living out their virtual existences on the streaming platform.) And that's only its television lineup. As Variety reported back in October, Netflix also intends to release 80 original film titles over the course of 2018. That's a whole lot of new content for one calendar year — so you'd better get watching. Here's what's on the Netflix docket for April.

What's Coming

Available April 1

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Available April 2

La Piloto: Season 1

Available April 3

Fary Is the New Black (Netflix Original)

Available April 5

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hal

Despicable Me 3

Available April 6

Sun Dogs (Netflix Original)

6 Balloons (Netflix Original)

Amateur (Netflix Original)

The Boss Baby: Back In Business (Netflix Original)

Fastest Car: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Troy: Fall of a City, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Ram Dass: Going Home (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z (Netflix Original)

Orbiter 9 (Netflix Original)

The 4th Company (Netflix Original)

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente (Netflix Original)

Available April 7

24 Hours to Live

Available April 9

AMO: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast (Netflix Original)

Available April 12

Pickpockets (Netflix Original)

Available April 13

Lost in Space, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Chef's Table: Pastry (Netflix Original)

Come Sunday (Netflix Original)

I Am Not An Easy Man (Netflix Original)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Available April 15

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

Available April 17

The Chalet: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection (Netflix Original)

Available April 18

Friend Request

Pelé

Available April 19

Charité: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Chasing The Dragon

Available April 20

Aggretsuko, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dope: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dude (Netflix Original)

Kodachrome (Netflix Original)

Mercury 13 (Netflix Original)

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available April 21

The Letdown: Season 1

Available April 24

Call The Midwife: Series 6: Christmas Special 2017

Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up

Available April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis (Netflix Film)

Available April 27

The Week Of (Netflix Original)

3%: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Bobby Kennedy for President (Netflix Original)

Candy Jar (Netflix Original)

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Also Arriving in April:

Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

What's Leaving

Leaving April 1

30 Days Of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

Leaving April 3

Starry Eyes

Leaving April 5

The Hallow

The Nightingale

Leaving April 12

The Emperor's New Clothes

Leaving April 15

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

Leaving April 16

Son of God

Leaving April 17

Z Storm

Leaving April 20

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

Leaving April 21

The Prestige

Leaving April 22

Exit through the Gift Shop

Leaving April 26

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving April 27

Begin Again

Additional Reporting by Emily Mae Czachor