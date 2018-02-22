Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In March 2018 To Melt Your Icy Winter Heart
Even though the groundhog saw his shadow — forecasting six more weeks of winter — a nice spring thaw is already on everyone's minds. Fortunately, Netflix has things squared away for March. Whether you're ready to cozy up in front of a fire or get your defrost started early, the list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix in March 2018 is enough to keep you occupied through what is definitely the longest and dreariest season.
As it turns out, Netflix has a good mix on deck for March. They've announced new seasons of their cult hits, as well as original programming across multiple genres. The streaming service is also bringing back more than one iconic film, as hits like Cruel Intentions and Forgetting Sarah Marshall return for what feels like the first time in ages. To make room of them, though, Netflix is probably dumping a few of your faves. Remember: February is a short month. If anything's hitting the dusty internet trail on March 1, you might have less time than you think to catch up. So, go ahead, and take that sick day you've been saving. Your bosses will understand.
Check out this complete list, and mark your calendars, because the March 2018 Netflix lineup has officially arrived.
What's Coming
Available March 1
- 300
- 21 Thunder, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- 2307: Winter's Dream
- Adel Karam: Live from Beirut (Netflix Original)
- Adventureland
- Algo Muy Gordo
- Alpha and Omega
- Battle Drone
- Beerfest
- Casino
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Deathgrip
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters 2
- Gridiron Gang
- Guess Who
- Hostage
- I Am Number Four
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Jackass: Number Two
- Land Gold Women
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
- Martian Child
- Moon
- People Like Us
- Revolutionary Road
- Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Bucket List
- The Descent
- The Descent: Part 2
- The Experiment
- The Fifth Estate
- The Gift
- The Lazarus Project
- True to the Game
- Untraceable
- Up in the Air
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Women of War: 1939-1945
Available March 2
- B: The Beginning, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Flint Town, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Girls Incarcerated, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Les Affamés (Netflix Original)
- Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja (Netflix Original)
- Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial (Netflix Original)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Available March 4
- Expedition China
- The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale (Netflix Original)
Available March 5
- F The Prom
- The World's Most Extraordinary Homes, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Available March 6
- Benji
- Borderliner, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- For The Love of Benji
- Gad Elmaleh: American Dream (Netflix Original)
Available March 7
- Aftershock
Available March 8
- Bad Guys: Vile City, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Ladies First (Netflix Original)
- Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Available March 9
- A.I.C.O. Incarnation, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Collateral: Limited Series (Netflix Original)
- Love, Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Part 3, With Malala Yousafzai (Netflix Original)
- Nailed It, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- The Outsider (Netflix Original)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Available March 10
- Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
Available March 12
- Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
- Troy: The Odyssey
Available March 13
- Children of The Whales, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Ricky Gervais: Humanity (Netflix Original)
- Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (Netflix Original)
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 1 (Netflix Original)
Available March 15
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- Power Rangers Ninja Steel, Season 1
- Tabula Rasa, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- The Hollywood Masters, Season 2
Available March 16
- Benji (Netflix Original)
- Edha, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- On My Block, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Spirit Riding Free, Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Take Your Pills (Netflix Original)
- The Legacy of A Whitetail Deer Hunter (Netflix Original)
- Wild Wild Country, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Available March 19
- In Search of Fellini
Available March 20
- 100 Years: One Woman's Fight For Justice
- The Standups, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Available March 21
- Conor McGregor: Notorious
Available March 23
- Alexa & Katie, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Dinotrux Supercharged, Season 2
- Game Over, Man! (Netflix Original)
- Layla M. (Netflix Original)
- Requiem, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Roxanne Roxanne (Netflix Original)
- Santa Clarita Diet, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- SWORDGAI The Animation, Part 1 (Netflix Original)
- The Mechanism, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Available March 24
- Red Trees
Available March 27
- Man on a Mission: 2018
Available March 28
- 50 First Dates
- Little Women
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
- The Art of War
Available March 30
- A Series of Unfortunate Events, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- First Match (Netflix Original)
- Happy Anniversary (Netflix Original)
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Season 2 Part 1
- Rapture, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Reboot: The Guardian Code, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural (Netflix Original)
- The Titan (Netflix Original)
- Trailer Park Boys, Season 12 (Netflix Original)
- Trump: An American Dream, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Available March 31
- Let Me In
What's Going
Leaving March 1
- A Gang Story
- Anastasia
- Baby's Day Out
- Eyewitness
- FernGully: The Last Rainforest
- First Response
- Forget and Forgive
- Hitch
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Less Than Zero
- Memento
- Slums of Beverly Hills
- The Chase
- The Craft
- The Panic in Needle Park
- Trigger Point
- Two Wrongs
- xXx
Leaving March 4
- Chloe
- Safe Haven
Leaving March 6
- The Finest Hours
Leaving March 8
- Victoria
Leaving March 11
- Believe
- Glitch
Leaving March 12
- Standby
- Disney’s The Santa Clause
- Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
- Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Leaving March 13
- Breakout Kings: Season 1
- City of God: 10 Years Later
- London Has Fallen
- The Killing, Seasons 1 & 2
Leaving March 14
- Archer, Seasons 1-7
Leaving March 19
- V/H/S: Viral
Leaving March 20
- Zootopia
Leaving March 22
- Steve Jobs: One Last Thing
Leaving March 24
- Voltron 84, Season 1
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Leaving March 26
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Leaving March 29
- The Gates, Season 1
Leaving March 30
- Life in Pieces, Season 1
Leaving March 31
- Awake, Season 1
- Bordertown, Season 1
- Breakout Kings, Season 2
- Brickleberry, Seasons 1-3
- Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life, Season 1
- Friends with Benefits, Season 1
- In Like Flint
- Lights Out, Season 1
- Rosewood, Season 1
- Salem, Seasons 2-3
- Small Shots, Season 1
- The Awakening
- The Carmichael Show, Seasons 1-2
- The Chicago Code, Season 1
- The Crazy Ones, Season 1
- The Finder, Season 1
- The Good Son
- Traffic Light, Season 1
As the saying goes: March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. Hopefully, this list of March 2018 releases on Netflix makes your transition from winter to really late winter (or early spring, optimists) a little bit easier.