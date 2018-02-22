Even though the groundhog saw his shadow — forecasting six more weeks of winter — a nice spring thaw is already on everyone's minds. Fortunately, Netflix has things squared away for March. Whether you're ready to cozy up in front of a fire or get your defrost started early, the list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix in March 2018 is enough to keep you occupied through what is definitely the longest and dreariest season.

As it turns out, Netflix has a good mix on deck for March. They've announced new seasons of their cult hits, as well as original programming across multiple genres. The streaming service is also bringing back more than one iconic film, as hits like Cruel Intentions and Forgetting Sarah Marshall return for what feels like the first time in ages. To make room of them, though, Netflix is probably dumping a few of your faves. Remember: February is a short month. If anything's hitting the dusty internet trail on March 1, you might have less time than you think to catch up. So, go ahead, and take that sick day you've been saving. Your bosses will understand.

Check out this complete list, and mark your calendars, because the March 2018 Netflix lineup has officially arrived.

What's Coming

Available March 1

300

21 Thunder, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

2307: Winter's Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut (Netflix Original)

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on YouTube

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women of War: 1939-1945

Available March 2

B: The Beginning, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Flint Town, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Girls Incarcerated, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Les Affamés (Netflix Original)

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja (Netflix Original)

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Available March 4

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale (Netflix Original)

Available March 5

F The Prom

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available March 6

Benji

Borderliner, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

For The Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream (Netflix Original)

Available March 7

Aftershock

Available March 8

Bad Guys: Vile City, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Ladies First (Netflix Original)

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Available March 9

A.I.C.O. Incarnation, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Collateral: Limited Series (Netflix Original)

Love, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Part 3, With Malala Yousafzai (Netflix Original)

Nailed It, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Outsider (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Available March 10

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Available March 12

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

Available March 13

Children of The Whales, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Ricky Gervais: Humanity (Netflix Original)

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (Netflix Original)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Tara's House on YouTube

Available March 15

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel, Season 1

Tabula Rasa, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Hollywood Masters, Season 2

Available March 16

Benji (Netflix Original)

Edha, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

On My Block, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free, Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Take Your Pills (Netflix Original)

The Legacy of A Whitetail Deer Hunter (Netflix Original)

Wild Wild Country, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available March 19

In Search of Fellini

Available March 20

100 Years: One Woman's Fight For Justice

The Standups, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Available March 21

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Available March 23

Alexa & Katie, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dinotrux Supercharged, Season 2

Game Over, Man! (Netflix Original)

Layla M. (Netflix Original)

Requiem, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Roxanne Roxanne (Netflix Original)

Santa Clarita Diet, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

SWORDGAI The Animation, Part 1 (Netflix Original)

The Mechanism, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available March 24

Red Trees

Available March 27

Man on a Mission: 2018

Available March 28

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

Available March 30

A Series of Unfortunate Events, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

First Match (Netflix Original)

Happy Anniversary (Netflix Original)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Season 2 Part 1

Rapture, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Reboot: The Guardian Code, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural (Netflix Original)

The Titan (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys, Season 12 (Netflix Original)

Trump: An American Dream, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available March 31

Let Me In

overturefilms on YouTube

What's Going

Leaving March 1

A Gang Story

Anastasia

Baby's Day Out

Eyewitness

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

First Response

Forget and Forgive

Hitch

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Less Than Zero

Memento

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Chase

The Craft

The Panic in Needle Park

Trigger Point

Two Wrongs

xXx

Leaving March 4

Chloe

Safe Haven

Leaving March 6

The Finest Hours

Leaving March 8

Victoria

Leaving March 11

Believe

Glitch

Leaving March 12

Standby

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Leaving March 13

Breakout Kings: Season 1

City of God: 10 Years Later

London Has Fallen

The Killing, Seasons 1 & 2

Leaving March 14

Archer, Seasons 1-7

Leaving March 19

V/H/S: Viral

Leaving March 20

Zootopia

Leaving March 22

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

Leaving March 24

Voltron 84, Season 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Leaving March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Leaving March 29

The Gates, Season 1

Leaving March 30

Life in Pieces, Season 1

Leaving March 31

Awake, Season 1

Bordertown, Season 1

Breakout Kings, Season 2

Brickleberry, Seasons 1-3

Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life, Season 1

Friends with Benefits, Season 1

In Like Flint

Lights Out, Season 1

Rosewood, Season 1

Salem, Seasons 2-3

Small Shots, Season 1

The Awakening

The Carmichael Show, Seasons 1-2

The Chicago Code, Season 1

The Crazy Ones, Season 1

The Finder, Season 1

The Good Son

Traffic Light, Season 1

As the saying goes: March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. Hopefully, this list of March 2018 releases on Netflix makes your transition from winter to really late winter (or early spring, optimists) a little bit easier.