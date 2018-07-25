Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In August 2018 Will Give You An Excuse To Chill For The Rest Of Summer
Another month, another new batch of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix. And for the last official month of summer, Netflix has some great goodies in store for people who just want to Netflix and chill in some air conditioning. From classics, like the Julia Roberts-starring tearjerker Steel Magnolias, to new television shows like The Good Place Season 2, everything coming to Netflix is so good, it almost makes up for everything leaving Netflix too. Unfortunately, for every title Netflix adds each moth, they do tend to take some down. And everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August is sure to fill fans up with a mix of happiness and anxiety, the only cure for which, is, of course, more Netflix.
Among the new additions coming to Netflix in August are the sequel to last month's addition The Princess Diaries, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. (Could Netflix be sending a message that they want a Princess Diaries 3 as much as the rest of us?) Moreover, the streaming site will be adding the final season of The CW's The Originals after the Season 5 finale airs on Aug. 1, as well as the network's popular apocalyptic series The 100 Season 5.
What's Coming
Aug 1
- Gran Torino
- Million Dollar Baby
- No Reservations
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Dreamcatcher
- The Informant!
- Secretariat
- The Aviator
- Chernobyl Diaries
- Batman Begins
- Constantine
- The Golden Compass
- Stripes
- Steel Magnolias
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- P.S. I Love You
- Clerks
- Edge of Fear
- Eraser
- House of Deadly Secrets
- Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
- Once in a Lifetime sessions with Moby
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
- Sliverado
- Switched
Aug 2
- Emelie
Aug 3
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
- Cocaine Coast
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3
- I AM A KILLER
- Like Father
- Marching Orders
Aug 4
- Flavors of Youth: International Version
- Mr. Sunshine
- On Children
Aug 5
- Paid in Full
Aug 9
- Perdida
- The Originals: Season 5
Aug 10
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
- Afflicted
- All About The Washingtons
- Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
- Insatiable
- La casa de las flores
- Million Pound Menu
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
- The Package
- The Ponysitters Club
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7
- Zion
Aug 11
- No Country for Old Men
Aug 13
- Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
- Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
- The Nut Job
Aug 15
- Adventures in Public School
- Hostiles
- The 100: Season 5
Aug 16
- Evan Almighty
- Wish I Was Here
Aug 17
- Disenchantment
- Magic for Humans
- Pinky Malinky
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 6
- Stay Here
- The Motive
- To All The Boys I've Loved Before
- Ultraviolet
Aug 19
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2
Aug 21
- Year One
Aug 23
- Deadwind
- Follow This
- Great News: Season 1
Aug 24
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 2
- Bret Kreischer: Secret Time
- Ghoul
- The After Party
- The Innocents
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3
- Young & Hungry: Season 5
Aug 28
- The Good Place: Season 2
Aug 29
- Inequality for All
Aug 31
- Inside the Criminal Mind
- Ozark: Season 2
- Paradise PD
- The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
- The Laws of Thermodynamics
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
- Undercover Law
What's Leaving
Aug 1
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- Adventures in Babysitting
- Can't Buy Me Love
- Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
- Finding Dory
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Reasonable Doubt
- The Killing: Seasons 1-3
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Aug 2
- 10 Rules for Sleeping Around
Aug 5
- 13 Assassins
Aug 10
- St. Vincent
Aug 12
- For a Good Time, Call...
Aug 13
- Help, I've Shrunk the Family
Aug 16
- Being Flynn
- Enter the Battlefield
- Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
- Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
- Pariah
- Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
- Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
- Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4
Aug 23
- Sausage Party
Aug 25
- The Road
May your end of summer Netflix marathons be full of laughter, joy, fun, and, most of all, every new movie and TV show you can watch.