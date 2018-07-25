Another month, another new batch of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix. And for the last official month of summer, Netflix has some great goodies in store for people who just want to Netflix and chill in some air conditioning. From classics, like the Julia Roberts-starring tearjerker Steel Magnolias, to new television shows like The Good Place Season 2, everything coming to Netflix is so good, it almost makes up for everything leaving Netflix too. Unfortunately, for every title Netflix adds each moth, they do tend to take some down. And everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August is sure to fill fans up with a mix of happiness and anxiety, the only cure for which, is, of course, more Netflix.

Among the new additions coming to Netflix in August are the sequel to last month's addition The Princess Diaries, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. (Could Netflix be sending a message that they want a Princess Diaries 3 as much as the rest of us?) Moreover, the streaming site will be adding the final season of The CW's The Originals after the Season 5 finale airs on Aug. 1, as well as the network's popular apocalyptic series The 100 Season 5.

What's Coming

Aug 1

Gran Torino

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Dreamcatcher

The Informant!

Secretariat

The Aviator

Chernobyl Diaries

Batman Begins

Constantine

The Golden Compass

Stripes

Steel Magnolias

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

P.S. I Love You

Clerks

Edge of Fear

Eraser

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Once in a Lifetime sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

Sliverado

Switched

Aug 2

Emelie

Aug 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

Cocaine Coast

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3

I AM A KILLER

Like Father

Marching Orders

Aug 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version

Mr. Sunshine

On Children

Aug 5

Paid in Full

Aug 9

Perdida

The Originals: Season 5

Aug 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia

Afflicted

All About The Washingtons

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker

Insatiable

La casa de las flores

Million Pound Menu

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

The Package

The Ponysitters Club

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7

Zion

Aug 11

No Country for Old Men

Aug 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

Aug 15

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

Aug 16

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

Aug 17

Disenchantment

Magic for Humans

Pinky Malinky

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6

Stay Here

The Motive

To All The Boys I've Loved Before

Ultraviolet

Aug 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2

Aug 21

Year One

Aug 23

Deadwind

Follow This

Great News: Season 1

Aug 24

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2

Bret Kreischer: Secret Time

Ghoul

The After Party

The Innocents

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3

Young & Hungry: Season 5

Aug 28

The Good Place: Season 2

Aug 29

Inequality for All

Aug 31

Inside the Criminal Mind

Ozark: Season 2

Paradise PD

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2

The Laws of Thermodynamics

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest

Undercover Law

What's Leaving

Aug 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can't Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Aug 2

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

Aug 5

13 Assassins

Aug 10

St. Vincent

Aug 12

For a Good Time, Call...

Aug 13

Help, I've Shrunk the Family

Aug 16

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield

Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pariah

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

Aug 23

Sausage Party

Aug 25

The Road

May your end of summer Netflix marathons be full of laughter, joy, fun, and, most of all, every new movie and TV show you can watch.