Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In March 2019, From Original Movies To Modern Disney Classics
As one month begins to draw to a close, it's time to look toward the future and see what the next month has in store for our latest streaming endeavors. And based on everything leaving and coming to Netflix in March 2019, there's going to be a lot to look forward to in the coming month. From new Netflix Originals to new Disney classics, March will prove to be the perfect time to enjoy the comforts of your couch as the snow starts to melt away, but spring is still just around the corner. And what better way to pass the time than by enjoying all the new options the streaming platform has to offer?
However, just as much as Netflix gives us, it also taketh just as much away at times, and this month will prove to be no exception to that unfortunate rule. Many beloved shows and movies will depart from the streaming service. Whether it will be a temporary exit or a lifelong goodbye remains to be seen, but either option doesn't make parting ways with some of these beloved projects any easier.
So without further ado, here's everything March has in store for us on Netflix, starting with what we have to look forward to in the coming weeks ahead.
What's Coming
March 1
- A Clockwork Orange
- Apollo 13
- Budapest
- Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Disney's Saving Mr. Banks
- Emma
- Junebug
- Larva Island: Season 2
- Losers
- Music and Lyrics
- Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
- Northern Rescue
- River's Edge (JP)
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
- The Hurt Locker
- The Notebook
- Tyson
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Winter's Bone
- Your Son (ES)
March 2
- Romance is a Bonus Book
March 3
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
March 5
- Disney's Christopher Robin
March 6
- Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2
March 7
- Doubt
- The Order
March 8
- After Life
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
- Blue Jasmine
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
- Immortals
- Juanita
- Lady J (FR)
- Shadow
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
More to come...