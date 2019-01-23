Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In February 2019, From New Shows To Comedy Classics
It's that time of the month again. The time when Netflix decides to introduce an entire new slate of programing to their streaming service, and, unfortunately, take a way a whole slate of programming, too. On Wednesday, Jan. 23, the site announced everything leaving and coming to Netflix in February of 2019, and let's just say some new additions will have fans literally dancing with joy.
Among the new additions, Netflix will welcome Billy Elliot, the movie that made Jamie Bell a star, and Hairspray, so you can put your dancing shoes on. Not to mention the additions of The 40-Year-Old Virgin and the American Pie franchise, if you're looking for a good laugh. Of course, this upcoming month will also be full of new original programing, including new episodes of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and a new season of One Day At A Time. There are also plenty of new stand up specials on the list, with comedians like Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, and Kevin Hart hopping on the Netflix train in February.
Naturally, to give us all this new content, Netflix must also take some away. And February will be the time to say goodbye to plenty of classic films previously available for streaming on Netflix, including The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and The Big Lebowski. So, buckle up, folks, and be ready to marathon all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix before February, as well as all the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix soon.
What's Coming
Feb. 2
- About A Boy
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Wedding
- As Good As It Gets
- Billy Elliot
- Dear Ex
- Final Destination
- Free Rein: Valentine's Day
- Hairspray
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Personal Shopper
- Pretty in Pink
- Russian Doll
- Siempre bruja
- The Edge of Seventeen
- True: Happy Hearts Day
- Velvet Buzzsaw
Feb. 3
- Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Feb. 5
- Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
Feb. 6
- The Soloist
Feb. 8
- ¡Nailed It! México
- El árbol de la sangre
- High Flying Bird\
- Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History
- One Day at a Time: Season 3
- ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
- Unauthorized Living
Feb. 9
- The Break: Season 2
Feb. 10
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
Feb. 11
- Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
- Little Women
Feb. 14
- Dating Around
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Feb. 15
- Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy
- The Breaker Upperers
- The Dragon Prince: Season 2
- The Umbrella Academy
- Yucatan
Feb. 16
- Black Sea
- Studio 54
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Feb 21
- The Drug King
Feb. 22
- Chef's Table: Volume 6
- Firebrand
- GO! Vive a tu manera
- Paddleton
- Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
- Rebellion: Season 2
- Suburra: Season 2
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
- The Photographer of Mauthausen
- Workin' Moms
Feb. 25
- Dolphin Tale 2
Feb. 26
- Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Feb. 28
- Jeopardy!: Collection 2
- The Rebound
What's Leaving
Feb. 1
- Black Dynamite
- Bride of Chucky
- Children of Men
- clerks
- Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Ella Enchanted
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Queer as Folk Seasons 1-4
- Queer as Folk: The Final Season
- Shaun of the Dead
- The Big Lebowski
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Woman in Gold
Feb. 2
- Cabin Fever
Feb. 3
- Sing
Feb. 19
- Girl Meets World Seasons 1-3
Feb. 20
- Piranha
More to come...