It's that time of the month again. The time when Netflix decides to introduce an entire new slate of programing to their streaming service, and, unfortunately, take a way a whole slate of programming, too. On Wednesday, Jan. 23, the site announced everything leaving and coming to Netflix in February of 2019, and let's just say some new additions will have fans literally dancing with joy.

Among the new additions, Netflix will welcome Billy Elliot, the movie that made Jamie Bell a star, and Hairspray, so you can put your dancing shoes on. Not to mention the additions of The 40-Year-Old Virgin and the American Pie franchise, if you're looking for a good laugh. Of course, this upcoming month will also be full of new original programing, including new episodes of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and a new season of One Day At A Time. There are also plenty of new stand up specials on the list, with comedians like Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, and Kevin Hart hopping on the Netflix train in February.

Naturally, to give us all this new content, Netflix must also take some away. And February will be the time to say goodbye to plenty of classic films previously available for streaming on Netflix, including The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and The Big Lebowski. So, buckle up, folks, and be ready to marathon all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix before February, as well as all the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix soon.

What's Coming

Feb. 2

About A Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good As It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine's Day

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll

Siempre bruja

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day

Velvet Buzzsaw

Feb. 3

Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Feb. 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Feb. 6

The Soloist

Feb. 8

¡Nailed It! México

El árbol de la sangre

High Flying Bird\

Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Unauthorized Living

Feb. 9

The Break: Season 2

Feb. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

Feb. 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

Feb. 14

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Feb. 15

Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy

The Breaker Upperers

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Yucatan

Feb. 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Feb 21

The Drug King

Feb. 22

Chef's Table: Volume 6

Firebrand

GO! Vive a tu manera

Paddleton

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)

Rebellion: Season 2

Suburra: Season 2

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

The Photographer of Mauthausen

Workin' Moms

Feb. 25

Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb. 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

What's Leaving

Feb. 1

Black Dynamite

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

clerks

Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Woman in Gold

Feb. 2

Cabin Fever

Feb. 3

Sing

Feb. 19

Girl Meets World Seasons 1-3

Feb. 20

Piranha

More to come...