Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In May 2019, From New Rom-Coms To Oscar Winning Dramas
Spring may have sprung, but just because we have recovered an extra hour of sunlight doesn't mean there is any less Netflix to be streamed and marathoned. The streaming site just released it's list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix in May 2019, and it covers the gambit from brand new, original movies, to the most recent seasons of your favorite CW shows, to Oscar winning dramas. And that's just what's coming. So, buckle up, because May is going to be a great month to Netflix and chill — if by chill, you mean cozy up with some chocolate and popcorn.
Zac Efron fans will want to brace themselves this month, because not only is High School Musical 3 leaving Netflix Instant Watch, his new film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is premiering on the site. So the bad news is: the time has come to say goodbye to the sweet, innocent Troy Bolton. The good news is: fans will get to see the actor take on the role of serial killer Ted Bundy, by far his darkest role yet.
Other exciting new releases include the Ali Wong and Randall Park starring rom-com, Always Be My Maybe and a new season of the recently saved Lucifer. Of course, everything must come at a price, and for every major title coming to Netflix, there is one leaving, too. But first, let's take a closer look at what's coming, including these standout titles.
1. 'When They See Us' — May 31
Ava DuVernay's limited series, When They See Us, will challenge the narrative of the "Central Park Five," and it's definitely not to be missed.
2. 'Always Be My Maybe' — May 31
Start your summer off right with Always Be My Maybe, a rom-com about two old friends — think When Harry Met Sally but raunchier.
3. 'Knock Down The House' — May 1
Want to feel empowered and inspired by politics instead of totally defeated? Then Knock Down The House is the documentary for you.
4. 'Chasing Liberty' — May 1
Is there anything better than an early 2000s Mandy Moore rom-com? No. No, there is not.
5. 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile' — May 3
Prepare to see Zac Efron like you've never seen him before. Who knew a man who once sang while singing basketball could grow up to play such an evil killer?
6. 'Snowpiercer' — May 1
After you're done crying over whatever happens in Avengers: Endgame, revisit Snowpiercer, a gritty, action drama starring Evans. It won't necessarily make you feel better, but, hey, at least you can imagine he's bearded Captain America stuck in some kind of apocalyptic reality.
7. 'Tuca & Bertie' — May 3
Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong play best bird friends in Netflix's new animated comedy series, and if that description doesn't intrigue you, then nothing else will.
8. 'Pose' Season 1 — May 10
Now is the perfect time to catch up on Season 1 of Ryan Murphy's acclaimed series, Pose, before Season 2 premieres in June.
9. 'The Society' — May 10
Netflix's creepy new teen series, The Society, about a group of young adults who create their own lawless community looks terrifying, and extremely marathon-worthy.
10. 'Outlander' Seasons 1-2 — May 27
Finally, those without a subscription to Starz will be able to stream the first two seasons of the romantic, time traveling epic, Outlander.
11. 'Wine Country' — May 10
Amy Poehler directed this comedy about female friendship starring all of your Saturday Night Live faves.
12. 'See You Yesterday' — May 17
Another Netflix original movie, See You Yesterday looks at police brutality and Black Lives Matter with a time-traveling, sci-fi spin.
13. 'The Last Summer' — May 3
Netflix is continuing its reign as the number 1 teen movie hot spot with Last Summer.
14. 'Moonlight' — May 21
Barry Jenkins' gorgeous Oscar-winning drama, Moonlight, is finally hitting Netflix. For those who haven't seen it, this one is best saved for when you're in the mood for a good cry.
15. 'The Perfection' — May 24
Allison Williams and Logan Browning star in this elegant horror film about musical ambition.
16. 'She's Gotta Have It' Season 2 — May 24
Netflix's original series, based on the Spike Lee movie of the same name, is coming back for another season, and fans can expect a lot more growth and drama from Nola Darling.
17. 'Roswell, New Mexico' Season 1 — May 1
If you like your young adult dramas with a side of the supernatural, Roswell, NM, The CW's newest series, is for you. The short Season 1 just ended its run, and it's definitely worth a second look on Netflix.
18. 'Nailed It!' Season 3 — May 17
It's time for more amateur baking!
19. 'The One I Love' — May 28
If you want to watch a movie that will make you question everything, including your own reality, then The One I Love is perfect.
20. 'Zombieland' — May 1
Zombieland is coming to Netflix in May, and it's the perfect movie to watch when you need to let out some frustration with a combination of zombie killing and awkward comedy.
All of this great content and more is coming to Netflix in May, but that means there's also great content subscribers will have to say goodbye to. Here are a few titles we're really going to miss.
1. 'High School Musical 3: Senior Year'
The grand finale to Disney's High School Musical trilogy is officially leaving Netflix in May, so fans should probably call their friends to schedule one last viewing before May 1.
What's Coming
No Official Date
- Charmed — Season 1
- DC's Legend of Tomorrow — Season 4
- The Mechanism — Season 2
- Supergirl — Season 4
May 1
- Knock Down The House
- Munafik 2
- Angels & Demons
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Casper
- Chasing Liberty
- Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
- Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Gosford Park
- Gremlins
- Hairspray (1988)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Her Only Choice
- Hoosiers
- Just Friends
- Revolutionary Road
- Roswell, New Mexico — Season 1
- Scarface
- Scream
- Snowpiercer
- Taking Lives
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Dark Crystal (1982)
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- To Rome With Love
- Wedding Crashers
- Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
- Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer — Season 2
- John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
- Zombieland
May 2
- Colony — Season 3
- Olympus Has Fallen
May 3
- A Pesar De Todo
- All In My Family
- Alles ist gut
- Cupcake & Dino — General Services — Season 2
- Dead To Me
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
- Flinch
- Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage
- The Last Summer
- Mr. Mom
- Supernatural — Season 14
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town
- Tuca & Bertie
- Undercover
May 4
- Like Arrows
May 6
- Abyss
May 7
- The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
- Queen of the South — Season 2
May 8
- Lucifer — Season 4
May 9
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Insidious
May 10
- Dry Martina
- Easy — Season 3
- Gente que viene y bah
- Harvey Girls Forever! — Season 2
- Jailbirds
- Pose — Season 1
- ReMastered: The Lion's Share
- Shéhérazade
- The Society
- Wine Country
May 12
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj — Volume 3
May 13
- Malibu Rescue
May 14
- revisions
- Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate
- Weed the People
May 15
- Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
May 16
- Good Sam
- Take Me Home Tonight
May 17
- 1994: Limited Series
- Chip & Potato
- It's Bruno
- Maria
- Morir para contar
- Nailed It! — Season 3
- See You Yesterday
- The Rain — Season 2
- Well Intended Love
- White Gold — Season 2
May 18
- The Blackcoat's Daughter
May 20
- Prince of Peoria: Part 2
- Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version) — Season 2
May 21
- Arrow — Season 7
- Moonlight
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
May 22
- A Tale of Two Kitchens
- One Night in Spring
- The Flash — Season 5
May 23
- Riverdale — Season 3
- Slasher: Solstice
May 24
- After Maria
- Alta Mar
- Joy
- Rim of the World
- She's Gotta Have It — Season 2
- The Perfection
- WHAT / IF
May 27
- Historical Roasts
- Outlander — Seasons 1-2
May 28
- Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
May 30
- Chopsticks
- My Week With Marilyn
- Svaha: The Sixth Finger
- The One I Love
May 31
- Always Be My Maybe
- Bad Blood — Season 2
- Black Spot — Season 2
- How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
- Killer Ratings
- When They See Us
What's Leaving
May 1
- 8 Mile
- Chocolat
- Jaws: The Revenge
- License to Kill
- Cold Justice: Collection 3
- Dances with Wolves
- Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Dr. No
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- From Russia With Love
- Godzilla
- GoldenEye
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- On Her Majesty's Secret Service
- Sixteen Candles
- Sliding Doors
- Somm
- Somm: Into the Bottle
- The Birdcage
- The Dirty Dozen
- The English Patient
- The Lovely Bones
- The Notebook
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Watchmen
May 11
- Switched at Birth — Seasons 1-5
May 15
- Bill Nye, the Science Guy — Collection 1
May 19
- Disney's Bridge to Terabithia
May 22
- The Boss Baby
May 24
- Southpaw
May 31
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- West Side Story (1961)
More to come...