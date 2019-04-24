Spring may have sprung, but just because we have recovered an extra hour of sunlight doesn't mean there is any less Netflix to be streamed and marathoned. The streaming site just released it's list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix in May 2019, and it covers the gambit from brand new, original movies, to the most recent seasons of your favorite CW shows, to Oscar winning dramas. And that's just what's coming. So, buckle up, because May is going to be a great month to Netflix and chill — if by chill, you mean cozy up with some chocolate and popcorn.

Zac Efron fans will want to brace themselves this month, because not only is High School Musical 3 leaving Netflix Instant Watch, his new film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is premiering on the site. So the bad news is: the time has come to say goodbye to the sweet, innocent Troy Bolton. The good news is: fans will get to see the actor take on the role of serial killer Ted Bundy, by far his darkest role yet.

Other exciting new releases include the Ali Wong and Randall Park starring rom-com, Always Be My Maybe and a new season of the recently saved Lucifer. Of course, everything must come at a price, and for every major title coming to Netflix, there is one leaving, too. But first, let's take a closer look at what's coming, including these standout titles.

1. 'When They See Us' — May 31 Netflix on YouTube Ava DuVernay's limited series, When They See Us, will challenge the narrative of the "Central Park Five," and it's definitely not to be missed.

2. 'Always Be My Maybe' — May 31 netflix on Instagram Start your summer off right with Always Be My Maybe, a rom-com about two old friends — think When Harry Met Sally but raunchier.

3. 'Knock Down The House' — May 1 Netflix on YouTube Want to feel empowered and inspired by politics instead of totally defeated? Then Knock Down The House is the documentary for you.

4. 'Chasing Liberty' — May 1 rudewredne/tumblr Is there anything better than an early 2000s Mandy Moore rom-com? No. No, there is not.

5. 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile' — May 3 Netflix on YouTube Prepare to see Zac Efron like you've never seen him before. Who knew a man who once sang while singing basketball could grow up to play such an evil killer?

6. 'Snowpiercer' — May 1 master-of-duct-tape/tumblr After you're done crying over whatever happens in Avengers: Endgame, revisit Snowpiercer, a gritty, action drama starring Evans. It won't necessarily make you feel better, but, hey, at least you can imagine he's bearded Captain America stuck in some kind of apocalyptic reality.

7. 'Tuca & Bertie' — May 3 Netflix on YouTube Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong play best bird friends in Netflix's new animated comedy series, and if that description doesn't intrigue you, then nothing else will.

8. 'Pose' Season 1 — May 10 Giphy Now is the perfect time to catch up on Season 1 of Ryan Murphy's acclaimed series, Pose, before Season 2 premieres in June.

9. 'The Society' — May 10 Netflix on YouTube Netflix's creepy new teen series, The Society, about a group of young adults who create their own lawless community looks terrifying, and extremely marathon-worthy.

10. 'Outlander' Seasons 1-2 — May 27 Giphy Finally, those without a subscription to Starz will be able to stream the first two seasons of the romantic, time traveling epic, Outlander.

11. 'Wine Country' — May 10 Netflix on YouTube Amy Poehler directed this comedy about female friendship starring all of your Saturday Night Live faves.

12. 'See You Yesterday' — May 17 Netflix on YouTube Another Netflix original movie, See You Yesterday looks at police brutality and Black Lives Matter with a time-traveling, sci-fi spin.

13. 'The Last Summer' — May 3 Netflix on YouTube Netflix is continuing its reign as the number 1 teen movie hot spot with Last Summer.

14. 'Moonlight' — May 21 Giphy Barry Jenkins' gorgeous Oscar-winning drama, Moonlight, is finally hitting Netflix. For those who haven't seen it, this one is best saved for when you're in the mood for a good cry.

15. 'The Perfection' — May 24 Netflix on YouTube Allison Williams and Logan Browning star in this elegant horror film about musical ambition.

16. 'She's Gotta Have It' Season 2 — May 24 anissagraces/tumblr Netflix's original series, based on the Spike Lee movie of the same name, is coming back for another season, and fans can expect a lot more growth and drama from Nola Darling.

17. 'Roswell, New Mexico' Season 1 — May 1 vlamito/tumblr If you like your young adult dramas with a side of the supernatural, Roswell, NM, The CW's newest series, is for you. The short Season 1 just ended its run, and it's definitely worth a second look on Netflix.

18. 'Nailed It!' Season 3 — May 17 Giphy It's time for more amateur baking!

19. 'The One I Love' — May 28 Giphy If you want to watch a movie that will make you question everything, including your own reality, then The One I Love is perfect.

20. 'Zombieland' — May 1 Giphy Zombieland is coming to Netflix in May, and it's the perfect movie to watch when you need to let out some frustration with a combination of zombie killing and awkward comedy. All of this great content and more is coming to Netflix in May, but that means there's also great content subscribers will have to say goodbye to. Here are a few titles we're really going to miss.

1. 'High School Musical 3: Senior Year' Giphy The grand finale to Disney's High School Musical trilogy is officially leaving Netflix in May, so fans should probably call their friends to schedule one last viewing before May 1.

What's Coming No Official Date Charmed — Season 1

DC's Legend of Tomorrow — Season 4

The Mechanism — Season 2

Supergirl — Season 4 May 1 Knock Down The House

Munafik 2

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico — Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer — Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Zombieland May 2 Colony — Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen May 3 A Pesar De Todo

All In My Family

Alles ist gut

Cupcake & Dino — General Services — Season 2

Dead To Me

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Flinch

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

The Last Summer

Mr. Mom

Supernatural — Season 14

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town

Tuca & Bertie

Undercover May 4 Like Arrows May 6 Abyss May 7 The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South — Season 2 May 8 Lucifer — Season 4 May 9 Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious May 10 Dry Martina

Easy — Season 3

Gente que viene y bah

Harvey Girls Forever! — Season 2

Jailbirds

Pose — Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion's Share

Shéhérazade

The Society

Wine Country May 12 Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj — Volume 3 May 13 Malibu Rescue May 14 revisions

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

Weed the People May 15 Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed! May 16 Good Sam

Take Me Home Tonight May 17 1994: Limited Series

Chip & Potato

It's Bruno

Maria

Morir para contar

Nailed It! — Season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain — Season 2

Well Intended Love

White Gold — Season 2 May 18 The Blackcoat's Daughter May 20 Prince of Peoria: Part 2

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version) — Season 2 May 21 Arrow — Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal May 22 A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Night in Spring

The Flash — Season 5 May 23 Riverdale — Season 3

Slasher: Solstice May 24 After Maria

Alta Mar

Joy

Rim of the World

She's Gotta Have It — Season 2

The Perfection

WHAT / IF May 27 Historical Roasts

Outlander — Seasons 1-2 May 28 Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms May 30 Chopsticks

My Week With Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

The One I Love May 31 Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood — Season 2

Black Spot — Season 2

How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Killer Ratings

When They See Us