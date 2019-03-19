Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In April 2019 From Early 2000s Horror To Brand New Rom-Coms
April showers may bring May flowers, but those rainy days are also perfect for staying indoors and tackling your Netflix queue. Think of it as streaming spring cleaning, ticking things off your watch list. To help you figure out what to stream, it's worth checking out the handy dandy list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix in April 2019. So get ready to spend a little time with Freddy, Jason, and Sabrina, the teenage witch.
Yes, it seems April on Netflix is going to get a little creepy with some classic horror villains that will force you to sleep with the lights on — courtesy of Freddy vs. Jason and Friday the 13th — and The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 2, in which fans can expect Brina to walk down a much darker path than she ever has before.
For those who want their teenage fare a little less witchy, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel are also coming to the streaming site. While Gina Rodriguez will be nursing a broken heart in the Netflix original rom-com Someone Great. And Brie Larson's directorial debut Unicorn Store, about a twenty-something dreamer, will also premiere on Netflix in April. Bonus, it's a Captain Marvel reunion, since Samuel L. Jackson also stars.
But, don't forget to make some time to check out what's leaving Netflix in April before it's too late. These precious gems include rom-coms like Silver Linings Playbook and Sex and the City: The Movie. So, alas, it's officially time to refresh your spring watchlist so do like Marie Kondo does and see what on this list sparks joy.
1. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 (April 5)
No, Sabrina it isn't. And it's likely to get even harder in this second season that promises new crushes, new spells, and a devilish new character.
2. Our Planet (April 5)
Show mother Earth a little love by watching this docuseries narrated by Sir David Attenborough that will show you the beauty and wonder this planet holds and why we needed to save it before it's too late.
3. Unicorn Store (April 5)
Captain Marvel herself is getting behind the camera and in front of it too in this sweet movie about a woman who gets an invitation that will finally make her childhood dreams come true. Let's assume those dreams include unicorns.
4. The Perfect Date (April 12)
Ever wonder what would happen if a guy created an app where anyone could pay them to be the perfect fake boyfriend? This rom-com starring Noah Centineo and Camila Mendes might provide all the answers you need.
5. The Silence (April 12)
A movie that combines Kiernan Shipka, a mysterious monster attack, and a sinister cult? Seriously, just inject this creepy Netflix original into our veins right now.
6. Special (April 12)
Based on Ryan O’Connell’s memoir, I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, this new series produced by Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons follows a young gay man with mild cerebral palsy who decides to live his life to the fullest.
7. The New Romantic (April 15)
This offbeat rom-com from Carly Stone looks at an aspiring journalist named Blake (Jessica Barden) who decides to become a sugar baby to a wealthy older man in hopes of making a little money for college.
8. Someone Great (April 15)
Grab your best girl friends and watch Gina Rodriguez try to mend a broken heart with a crazy night out alongside her besties. Seriously, this is gonna get cray.
9. Grass is Greener (April 20)
This 4/20 watch a documentary that explores America's complicated relationship with weed.
10. Bonding (April 24)
This dark comedy series looks at a NYC grad student who by night is a dominatrix. Turns out, business is so good she needs an assistant and luckily, she's found one in her gay BFF from high school. What could possibly go wrong?
What's Coming:
April 1
- Ultraman
- Across The Line
- All the President's Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Evolution
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- I Am Legend
- Lakeview Terrace
- Monster House
- Obsessed
- Penelope
- Pineapple Express
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
- P.S. I Love You
- Snatch
- Spy Kids
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
- The Bone Collector
- The Fifth Element
- The Golden Compass
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Valkyrie
April 2
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
April 3
- Suzzanna: Buried Alive
April 5
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2
- In The Shadows
- Legacies: Season 1
- Our Planet
- Persona: Collection
- Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 8
- Tijuana
- Unicorn Store
April 9
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6
April 10
- New Girl: Season 7
- You vs. Wild
April 11
- Black Summer
April 12
- A Land Imagined
- Band Aid
- Huge in France
- Mighty Little Bheem
- The Perfect Date
- The Silence
- Special
- Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?
April 15
- Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
- No Good Nick
- The New Romantic
April 16
- Super Monsters Furever Friends
April 18
- My First First Love
April 19
- A Fortunate Man
- Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
- Cuckoo: Season 5
- I, Daniel Blake
- Music Teacher
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru
- Samantha!: Season 2
- Someone Great
April 20
- Grass is Greener
April 22
- Pinky Malinky: Part 2
- Selection Day
April 23
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
April 24:
- Bonding
April 25
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
- The Ugly Truth
April 26
- The Protector: Season 2
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2
- Street Food
- The Sapphires
- Yankee
April 27
- American Honey
April 28
- Señora Acero: Season 5
April 29
- Burning
- The Imitation Game
April 30
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
- Baki: Part 2
- Ingress: The Animation
What's Leaving
April 1
- American Pie
- Billy Madison
- Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
- Casino Royale
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Goldfinger
- Happy Feet
- Happy Gilmore
- Heat
- I Love You, Man
- L.A. Confidential
- Live and Let Die
- Luther: Series 1-4
- Octopussy
- Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
- Seven
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Living Daylights
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World Is Not Enough
- Wallander: Series 1-4
- You Only Live Twice
April 4
- Raw
April 7
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
April 13
- Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3
April 18
- Silver Linings Playbook
More to come...