April showers may bring May flowers, but those rainy days are also perfect for staying indoors and tackling your Netflix queue. Think of it as streaming spring cleaning, ticking things off your watch list. To help you figure out what to stream, it's worth checking out the handy dandy list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix in April 2019. So get ready to spend a little time with Freddy, Jason, and Sabrina, the teenage witch.

Yes, it seems April on Netflix is going to get a little creepy with some classic horror villains that will force you to sleep with the lights on — courtesy of Freddy vs. Jason and Friday the 13th — and The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 2, in which fans can expect Brina to walk down a much darker path than she ever has before.

For those who want their teenage fare a little less witchy, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel are also coming to the streaming site. While Gina Rodriguez will be nursing a broken heart in the Netflix original rom-com Someone Great. And Brie Larson's directorial debut Unicorn Store, about a twenty-something dreamer, will also premiere on Netflix in April. Bonus, it's a Captain Marvel reunion, since Samuel L. Jackson also stars.

But, don't forget to make some time to check out what's leaving Netflix in April before it's too late. These precious gems include rom-coms like Silver Linings Playbook and Sex and the City: The Movie. So, alas, it's officially time to refresh your spring watchlist so do like Marie Kondo does and see what on this list sparks joy.

1. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 (April 5)

No, Sabrina it isn't. And it's likely to get even harder in this second season that promises new crushes, new spells, and a devilish new character.

2. Our Planet (April 5)

Show mother Earth a little love by watching this docuseries narrated by Sir David Attenborough that will show you the beauty and wonder this planet holds and why we needed to save it before it's too late.

3. Unicorn Store (April 5)

Captain Marvel herself is getting behind the camera and in front of it too in this sweet movie about a woman who gets an invitation that will finally make her childhood dreams come true. Let's assume those dreams include unicorns.

4. The Perfect Date (April 12)

Ever wonder what would happen if a guy created an app where anyone could pay them to be the perfect fake boyfriend? This rom-com starring Noah Centineo and Camila Mendes might provide all the answers you need.

5. The Silence (April 12)

A movie that combines Kiernan Shipka, a mysterious monster attack, and a sinister cult? Seriously, just inject this creepy Netflix original into our veins right now.

6. Special (April 12)

Based on Ryan O’Connell’s memoir, I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, this new series produced by Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons follows a young gay man with mild cerebral palsy who decides to live his life to the fullest.

7. The New Romantic (April 15)

This offbeat rom-com from Carly Stone looks at an aspiring journalist named Blake (Jessica Barden) who decides to become a sugar baby to a wealthy older man in hopes of making a little money for college.

8. Someone Great (April 15)

Grab your best girl friends and watch Gina Rodriguez try to mend a broken heart with a crazy night out alongside her besties. Seriously, this is gonna get cray.

9. Grass is Greener (April 20)

This 4/20 watch a documentary that explores America's complicated relationship with weed.

10. Bonding (April 24)

This dark comedy series looks at a NYC grad student who by night is a dominatrix. Turns out, business is so good she needs an assistant and luckily, she's found one in her gay BFF from high school. What could possibly go wrong?

What's Coming:

April 1

Ultraman

Across The Line

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive

April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2

In The Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet

Persona: Collection

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8

Tijuana

Unicorn Store

April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6

April 10

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild

April 11

Black Summer

April 12

A Land Imagined

Band Aid

Huge in France

Mighty Little Bheem

The Perfect Date

The Silence

Special

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?

April 15

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick

The New Romantic

April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends

April 18

My First First Love

April 19

A Fortunate Man

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage

Cuckoo: Season 5

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Samantha!: Season 2

Someone Great

April 20

Grass is Greener

April 22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2

Selection Day

April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

April 24:

Bonding

April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

April 26

The Protector: Season 2

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2

Street Food

The Sapphires

Yankee

April 27

American Honey

April 28

Señora Acero: Season 5

April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game

April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

Baki: Part 2

Ingress: The Animation

What's Leaving

April 1

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

April 4

Raw

April 7

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

April 13

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

April 18

Silver Linings Playbook

More to come...