Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In September 2018 Will Get You Psyched For More Than Just Fall Foliage
The never-ending heat wave that is Summer of 2018 is finally coming to an end, and with Fall's imminent arrival, so comes new titles to Netflix. And, with everything leaving and coming to Netflix in September of 2018, boredom is not on the agenda in this new season. This month, fans of the streaming site can expect a lot of excellent slumber party material, with early 2000s classics like Bruce Almighty and Spider-Man 3 joining Netflix streaming. So don't worry — you'll be prepared to settle into the fall season with the perfect line-up of amazing TV shows and movies to watch over and over again.
Of course, it's just as sad to see some beloved classics leave as it is exciting to see other new ones come in, but that's the beauty of Netflix. Things are always changing, which makes us appreciate the options we have while we can — because you never know when they're going to be taken away. Luckily, this month in particular provides some great options that'll help any departures sting just a little bit less.
So before September hits, check out the vast array of exciting things you have to look forward to below as well as the things we'll be forced to part with, at least for now.
What's Coming
Sept. 1
- 10,000 B.C.
- Another Cinderella Story
- Assassins
- August Rush
- Bruce Almighty
- Delirium
- Fair Game
- Groundhog Day
- King Kong
- La Catedral del Mar
- Martian Child
- Monkey Twins
- Mr. Sunshine
- Nacho Libre
- Pearl Harbor
- Scarface
- Sisters
- Spider-Man 3
- Stephanie
- Summer Catch
- Sydney White
- The Ant Bully
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
- The Keeping Hours
- The River Wild
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- Two Weeks Notice
- Unforgiven
Sept. 2
- Disney's Lilo & Stitch
- Disney's The Emperor's New Groove
- Maynard
- Quantico: Season 3
Sept. 3
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities
Sept. 4
- Marvel Studios' Black Panther
Sept. 5
- Van Helsing: Season 2
- Wentworth: Season 6
Sept. 6
- Once Upon a Time: Season 7
Sept. 7
- Atypical: Season 2
- Cable Girls: Season 3
- City of Joy
- Click
- First and Last
- Marvel's Iron Fist Season 2
- Next Gen
- Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
- Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters: Season 2
- The Most Assassinated Woman in the World
Sept. 10
- Call the Midwife: Series 7
Sept. 11
- Daniel Sloss: Live Shows
- The Resistance Banker
Sept. 12
- Blacklist: Season 5
- Life
- On My Skin
Sept. 14
- American Vandal: Season 2
- Bleach
- Boca Juniors Confidential
- BoJack Horseman: Season 5
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches
- Ingobernable: Season 2
- LAST HOPE
- Norm Macdonald Has a Show
- Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs
- The Angel
- The Dragon Prince
- The Land of Steady Habits
- The World's Most Extraordinary Home: Season 2 Part A
Sept. 15
- Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
Sept. 16
- Role Models
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sept. 17
- The Witch
Sept. 18
- American Horror Story: Cult
- D.J. Hughley: Contrarian
Sept. 21
- Battlefish
- Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan
- Hilda
- Maniac
- Nappily Ever After
- Quincy
- The Good Cop
Sept. 23
- The Walking Dead: Season 8
Sept. 25
- Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Sept. 26
- Norseman: Season 2
- The Hurricane Heist
Sept. 28
- Chef's Table: Volume 5
- El Marginal: Season 2
- Forest of Piano
- Hold the Dark
- Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father: Season 2
- Lessons From a School Shooting: Notes From Dunblane
- Lost Song
- Made in Mexico
- Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2
- Skylanders Academy: Season 3
- The 3rd Eye
- Two Catalonias
Sept. 30
- Big Miracle
What's Leaving
Sept. 1
- 13 Going on 30
- A Royal Night Out
- Batman Begins
- Casino
- Dead Poets Society
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
- Exporting Raymond
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Ghostbusters
- Hachi: A Dog's Tale
- Hotel for Dogs
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- It Might Get Loud
- Joyful Noise
- Just Friends
- Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
- Man on Wire
- Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
- The Assets
- The Bucket List
- The Dark Knight
- The Descent
- The Descent: Part 2
Sept. 2
- Outsourced
- Waffle Street
Sept. 11
- Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 - 7
Sept. 14
Disney’s Pete's Dragon
Sept. 15
- A Star Is Born
- Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
- Bordertown
Sept. 16
- Are You Here
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- Moonrise Kingdom
Sept. 24
- Iris
Sept. 28
- The Imitation Game
Suffice to say, this fall is going to be chock-full of a lot of beautiful things to see — and that's not just in reference to the lovely fall foliage.