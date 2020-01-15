The royal family has had a busy start to 2020. Following Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's shock announcement to step down as senior members, the family have been deep in discussions over the couple's future. Further details of the lawsuit Meghan is embroiled in with the Mail on Sunday have also emerged.

First coming to public attention in Oct. 2019, the lawsuit is against the paper and its publisher, Associated Newspapers. In an emotional statement, Prince Harry said his wife had "become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year."

He explained that doing nothing "would be contrary to everything [the couple] believe in and that the legal action had "been many months in the making." Prince Harry continued: "There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people ... Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one."

Why is Meghan suing the Mail on Sunday?

In his statement, Prince Harry detailed how the lawsuit "hinges on one incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behaviour by British tabloid media." That incident revolves around the publication of a private letter handwritten by Meghan to her father, Thomas Markle.

The Mail on Sunday published the heartfelt letter in early 2019, per the Guardian. In it, the Duchess said her father, who has spoken to the media on numerous occasions, had broken her heart "into a million pieces." Thomas had detailed to the press how he had been left out of Meghan's new life, reports the Guardian, allowing the Mail on Sunday to publish parts of the letter after Meghan's friends gave "critical interviews" to People magazine.

Harry said the contents "were published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate [readers] ... they purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year."

As the Guardian reports, the author of a letter holds the copyright even when it has been sent to another person. Law firm Schillings are acting on behalf of Markle and filed a High Court claim alleging misuse of private information, infringement of copyright, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018, per the Evening Standard. The couple are funding the lawsuit privately and donating any proceeds to an anti-bullying charity.

What evidence is Markle presenting to the court?

In Nov. 2019, legal documents revealed exactly what Markle was accusing the Mail on Sunday of. Per Harper's Bazaar, one of the big allegations centred on the paper's claim that it had published the full letter. According to Markle's legal team, the paper "deliberately omitted or suppressed other parts in order to portray a false picture."

The Duchess also hit back against a number of "false" reports published by the newspaper. The Mail on Sunday reported Meghan had failed to ask after her father's health or financially help him. But the documents state she has a "long history of looking after her father’s welfare."

Other articles accused of publishing incorrect information included stories detailing Markle's "gang-scarred" childhood home, how taxpayers had funded the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, and alleging the community kitchen she wrote a cookbook with had links to terrorism.

How has the paper defended its actions?

An initial statement from the paper, per iNews, read: “The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously. Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess’s letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning.”

Per the Telegraph, the paper's defence team are likely to call Meghan's father to testify. Defence documents state that the People interview with Meghan's anonymous friends acknowledged the existence of the letter, arguing it was no longer classed as confidential.

“Mr Markle was also entitled publicly to correct the false and damaging (to him) information that had been given about his conduct in the People interview, and to have as much of the letter and its contents published as was necessary for that purpose," state court papers.

They also allege that claims, reported by People, saying Meghan was contacting her father "up to the night before" her May 19 wedding, were untrue, stating the last contact Thomas received from Meghan was a text on May 17. That text allegedly told Thomas to stop speaking to the media, "accusing him of causing hurt to his daughter," and is said to have been signed from "M and H."

As the BBC reports, the paper will argue there was "huge and legitimate public interest" in publishing the letter. It says in a 44-page legal filing that the royal family "rely on publicity about themselves and their lives in order to maintain the privileged positions they hold and promote themselves ... [Meghan] did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy that the contents of the letter were private and would remain so."

The defence even claims that Meghan's "elaborate handwriting" is a sign the Duchess knew it would be seen by people other than her father. It also says the published data was not sensitive, per the BBC, and that the published portions of the letter "accurately conveyed the tone, content, and meaning."

When will the case go to court?

A court date is yet to be scheduled, according to the BBC.