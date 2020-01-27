It may seem a little bit premature to be looking forward to summer already. However, with dates and destinations being dropped for some of summer's biggest events, it’s hard not to get excited. Radio 1’s Big Weekend marks the beginning of the festival season in the UK. And 2020 is the 17th anniversary of the festival, which takes place in a different town or city every year. So if you've got your heart set on being at the festival this year, here's everything we know about Radio 1's Big Weekend 2020 so far.

Where is it located?

This year the festival will be in Camperdown Park in Dundee. It’s not the first time the park has welcomed music royalty to perform as Big Weekend took place Camperdown Park back in 2006.

Who is performing?

With Billie Eilish, The 1975, Little Mix, and Stormzy all on the 2019 lineup, this year's acts have some pretty big boots to fill. However, something tells me crowds will be equally impressed. Radio 1 has announced that Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, AJ Tracey, and Biffy Clyro will all be at Big Weekend in summer 2020. Cabello said in a statement, “Radio 1 has been a huge part of my journey over the last few years so I am beyond excited to be coming back to Big Weekend! It’s going to be super fun to perform for you guys in Scotland."

She wasn't the only one to share her excitement. Dua Lipa said, “can't wait to perform some tracks from the new album for you guys. Hope you're all ready.” Honestly, I’m not sure I am. Meanwhile, Styles said: "It’s the start of the summer and the crowds in Scotland are always insane. See you soon Dundee.”

How can you get tickets?

Radio 1's Big Weekend 2020 takes place from May 22 to May 24, 2020. Although tickets are yet to be released for the 2020 festival, an estimated 70,000 music fans are expected to rock up to Dundee, according to BBC News. In previous years heading over to Ticketmaster has been the best bet for those wanting to get their hands on a ticket. Last year tickets were available from March 14, so it's likely that that they'll be open to the public on a similar date this year. The BBC advises potential festival-goers to keep tuned into Radio 1 for announcements as to when tickets will be available.

In the past, 85 percent of the tickets have been reserved for people living in the area surrounding that year's Big Weekend location, reports the Teesside Gazette. So if you live near Camperdown Park, you’re in luck. Fifteen percent of the tickets and any unsold reserved tickets will then be made available to the rest of the UK.

Big Weekend marks the start of a summer filled with music and while it seems like a long time away, it won’t be long before tickets go on sale. If you’re dying to see Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, and AJ Tracey live, then keep an ear out for ticket announcements. I know I will be.