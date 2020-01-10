Labour's leadership contest is still up in the air, but one thing that's becoming clear is the MPs who are in the running. Six politicians have put themselves forward to be the next head of the party with the first knockout stage set to take place next week. Until then, here's the lowdown on all the confirmed Labour leadership candidates, including their professional histories and personal passions.

The current names in the ring consist of four women and two men: Jess Phillips, Emily Thornberry, Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy, Clive Lewis, and Rebecca Long Bailey. Currently, reports the Guardian, Thornberry and Lewis are trailing behind the others. Each candidate must be nominated by a sufficient number of Labour MPs to move forward; the deadline for nominations is Monday, Jan. 13.

Per the Guardian, the leadership contest will last for three months with results announced on Saturday, April 4. Registered members of the Labour party will have to pay £25 to vote, the paper understands, and will only have 48 hours to sign up to do so. The sign-up date is yet to be confirmed.

Jeremy Corbyn announced he would be stepping down back in December, per the Independent, after Labour suffered what many called a "catastrophic" election defeat. As each leadership candidate prepares to put together their official stance, here's a little background knowledge to prepare you for the upcoming vote.

1. Jess Phillips Nicola Tree/Getty Images News/Getty Images First elected in 2015 as an MP for Birmingham Yardley, Jess Phillips has quickly become one of the Labour party's most prominent female voices. A previous employee of domestic violence charity Women's Aid, Phillips has used her time in Parliament to advocate for gender equality and against female-targeted violence. She hasn't gone without criticism. As gal-dem writes, her brand of feminism is viewed to have a "whiteness" about it. In the past, Phillips has been accused of failing to centre marginalised groups in her politics and even claimed to have told fellow MP Diane Abbott to "f**k off" in a parliamentary meeting. Abbott later said this wasn't true, per the Guardian. In terms of voting records, Phillips has consistently voted for human rights and equality-based laws, such as the legalisation of same-sex marriage and abortion in Northern Ireland, and called on the government to ensure women weren't being disproportionately affected by tax and benefit changes. Renowned for her straight-talking speeches and community activism, she recently wrote in the Guardian: "I’m not so arrogant that I believe my personality alone will transform our fortunes. And I know that sometimes my passion gets the better of me. But who you are, where you come from and what you care about matters." Her campaign slogan? "Speak truth. Win power."

5. Clive Lewis Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Politics isn't the only sector Clive Lewis has experience in. Before winning the Norwich South election in 2015, he worked as a BBC reporter and did a three-month tour in Afghanistan as part of the Territorial Army. Since becoming an MP, he has held a number of shadow cabinet positions, including shadow defence secretary, shadow business secretary, and, now, shadow treasury minister. In 2017, he briefly quit the cabinet, per the Guardian, in response to Labour's decision to direct its MPs to vote for the triggering of Article 50. The same year, he was accused of groping a woman at Labour's conference. Lewis denied the allegation and was later cleared, reports The Times. His voting record shows he has almost always voted for laws promoting equality and human rights (except for one vote in which he was absent). Similarly, he has always been in favour of climate change prevention, including setting decarbonisation targets and introducing a green industrial revolution. In his leadership bid announcement, published in the Guardian, he wrote that "two forces will shape our future, and the context of the next general election: the climate crisis and the ongoing technological revolution ... [Labour's] job, in the words of Raymond Williams, is 'to make hope possible, not despair convincing.' Labour can and must offer hope: not the falsehood that it will do everything, but the real promise that it can help us help each other."