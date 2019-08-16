Ever since Disney's acquisition of the iconic Star Wars franchise, fans have been spoiled with several major releases — and if recent reports turn out to be accurate, we could soon be enjoying a brand new series based within the Star Wars universe. The live-action series will centre around a legendary Jedi master, and be made available on the upcoming streaming platform, Disney Plus. Actor Ewan McGregor is in talks play Obi Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars series, and make his long-awaited return to the franchise. So, if this exciting new project has piqued your interest, here are all the details you need to know.

According to Variety, details surrounding the new Star Wars series are currently few and far between, however, McGregor is reportedly discussing potentially reprising his role as the Jedi master. In previous years, there were rumours McGregor would return as Obi Wan Kenobi in a standalone film based on the character, however, after the underwhelming performance of the film Solo: A Star Wars Story back in 2017, it seems those plans have been put on hold.

The McGregor-led series would become the third live-action Star Wars show to be featured on Disney's upcoming streaming platform, meaning fans of the iconic film series have a lot of intergalactic action to look forward to.

The Trainspotting star has portrayed the character of Obi Wan Kenobi in three Star Wars releases from the franchise's prequel trilogy, including The Phantom Menace in 1999, Attack of the Clones in 2002, and most recently, Revenge of the Sith in 2005. The actor did also make a voice-only cameo appearance in 2015's The Force Awakens, however, the role of Obi Wan is not exclusive to just McGregor, because in the original trilogy, the character was played by actor Alec Guinness,

As reported by Deadline, the currently untitled Star Wars project would debut on Disney's streaming service alongside the previously announced The Mandalorian — a series which follows the story of a lone Mandalorian gunfighter, set years after the events of the Return of the Jedi. The series is written by Jon Favreau, and during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor discussed the show's premise. Speaking on the U.S. chat show, he said, "It’s about a bounty hunter, it’s after [the events depicted in] Return of the Jedi. The Empire is gone and all hell is breaking loose on the outer rim. It’s about the scum and villainy now that, once you take out the rule of law what happens is chaos takes over."

Favreau went onto express his love of creating the Star Wars spin-off, and even compared the show's writing process to "playing with all the Star Wars toys together." Speaking to host Kimmel, he added, "I’m having a blast. It’s like turning over your toy chest and playing with all the Star Wars toys together. We’re having a great time."

So, although nothing is set in stone, a string of new Star Wars tales could soon be on the way, and I can't wait to delve into each and every one of them.