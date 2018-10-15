As the latest move to counteract misinformation in elections, Facebook said it will ban "false information about voting requirements" as well as incorrect reports of violence at polling stations, according to a new report from Reuters on Monday.

Facebook won't ban all "false or misleading posts," but will instead focus on election-related misinformation, according to Facebook’s cyber security policy head, Nathaniel Gleicher. Reuters reported that there was a similar effort during the 2016 elections, but Facebook said this year's efforts — tied to the 2018 midterms — will go further.

For the past two years, Facebook has made headline after headline about its handling of meddling during the presidential election. Facebook didn't acknowledge the platform's role in Russian misinformation spreading until April 2017. At that time, the company published a press release that said "Facebook is not in a position to make definitive attribution to the actors sponsoring this activity," but added that its "data does not contradict" the report by the U.S. director of National Intelligence, which studied Russia's role in election meddling.

Gleicher told Reuters that Facebook is considering a policy similar to Twitter's ban on sharing hacked materials. In October, TechCrunch reported that Twitter banned the sharing of hacked information on the platform.

Reuters reported that banning political ads was "briefly debated" last year, but an outright ban of political ads was ultimately rejected. These type of ads produce "less than 5 percent" of Facebook's revenue.

Bustle has reached out to Facebook for comment.

More to come ...