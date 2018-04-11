As the Senate's joint Judiciary and Commerce hearing continues on Capitol Hill, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was asked about ivory markets apparently operating on the massive social media network. On Wednesday, Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter grilled Zuckerberg, saying, "Did you know that there are some [environmental] conservation groups that assert that there's so much ivory being sold on Facebook that it is literally contributing to the extinction of the elephant species?"

Zuckerberg replied that he was not aware that that was happening. The "extinction" bit of Carter's quote may be a reference to a comment from Gretchen Peters of the Center on Illicit Networks and Transnational Organized Crime. Peters, who is the group's executive director, told the Associated Press recently, "The amount of ivory being traded on Facebook is horrifying." She added, "I have looked at thousands of posts containing ivory, and I am convinced that Facebook is literally facilitating the extinction of the elephant species."

Peters was talking to AP in an investigative report on public and private Facebook groups that are reportedly selling the body parts of endangered species. The report mentioned that animal body parts include Bengal tiger hides, tiger teeth, elephant and rhino horns, and more.

Carter's question arrives almost a month after tech giants like Facebook and Google joined the World Wildlife Fund's (WWF) global campaign to fight against online markets that deal in selling the body parts of endangered species. The WWF released a statement at the time shedding light on how unregulated online markets were contributing to a wildlife crisis.

"Advances in technology and connectivity across the world, combined with rising buying power and demand for illegal wildlife products, have increased the ease of exchange from poacher to consumer," the WWF's statement said. It added, "As a result, an unregulated online market allows criminals to sell illegally obtained wildlife products across the globe. Purchasing elephant ivory, tiger cubs, and pangolin scales is as easy as click, pay, ship."

Putu Sayoga/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...