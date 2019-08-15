Bustle

Fake Tans Under £15 That Prove You Don't Have To Spend Tonnes To Get A Golden Glow

By Rebecca Fearn

After a couple of hot and sunny weeks, we are now having a typically British summer. The temperature has taken a nose dive, and the need for umbrellas is back. Because of this miserable weather, you may feel more inclined to get on the fake tan hype, to boost your skin's glow and look just that tiny bit more summery. Alternatively, you may want to use one of these best fake tans under £15 before you go on your summer holiday. Either way, there are plenty of brilliant self tanning options out there even if you don't have a whole load of £££ to spend.

I did some digging and discovered the most highly rated, best fake tan options that won't cost you more than £15. There are so many tanning textures these days, from hydrating waters to soothing foams, along with classic lotions and lightweight gels. I've included an option for all tastes, including a great gradual tan that won't set you back a whole lot either. Bear in mind that many of these products come in multiple shades too, so there really is something here for everyone. Keep reading to pick your new tanning fave.

He-Shi Face and Body Tanning Gel
£12.95
|
Feel Unique
If you're not a fan of watery foams or thick creams, this fake tan may be a great option for you. The lightweight gel texture absorbs beautifully into skin, and has a 'see where it goes' formula, meaning you can apply with ease and reduced risk of streaking. It is also odourless... score!
Tanologist Self-Tan Water Medium
£13.99
|
Superdrug
Tanning waters are becoming increasingly popular, and are one of my favourite ways to tan. They're lovely and lightweight, and usually hydrate the skin so limbs won't feel dried out. This one is infused with vitamins, can be used on the face as well as the body, and the packaging is super cute, too.
Ambre Solaire No Streaks Dark Self Tan Body Mist
£7.50
|
Superdrug
If you don't enjoy the faff of getting your hands involved when tanning, it's worth trying a mist that requires zero rubbing in. This Garnier one claims to be super easy to apply, and offers a streak free colour.
St Moriz Professional Tanning Mousse
£5.99
|
Superdrug
This formula is a colourless mousse that contains a blend of tanning agents that allow the colour to develop throughout the day, meaning you can apply it in the morning and go about your errands easily. It also comes in a lighter shade if you want a more subtle colour.
Bondi Sands Self tanning Foam Dark
£14.99
|
Superdrug
Bondi Sands has some of the best affordable tanning solutions in all types of formulas and textures. Their classic tanning foam is a fan favourite, and comes in three different shades. It also only needs to be left on for an hour minimum, meaning it's great for last minute tanning emergencies!
St.Tropez Gradual Tan Classic Body Lotion
£14.49
|
Superdrug
St Tropez is another brand that is known for its great array of tanning options. If you want to keep costs down, pick up the brand's classic lotion for an effective, even tan.
Vita Liberata Fabulous Self Tan Lotion
£15
|
Boots
If gradual tan is more your thing, there are still options under £15. Vita Liberata's tanning products are some of the very best, and I can personally recommend this one, which contains antioxidants and has a lovely hydrating formula.