After a couple of hot and sunny weeks, we are now having a typically British summer. The temperature has taken a nose dive, and the need for umbrellas is back. Because of this miserable weather, you may feel more inclined to get on the fake tan hype, to boost your skin's glow and look just that tiny bit more summery. Alternatively, you may want to use one of these best fake tans under £15 before you go on your summer holiday. Either way, there are plenty of brilliant self tanning options out there even if you don't have a whole load of £££ to spend.

I did some digging and discovered the most highly rated, best fake tan options that won't cost you more than £15. There are so many tanning textures these days, from hydrating waters to soothing foams, along with classic lotions and lightweight gels. I've included an option for all tastes, including a great gradual tan that won't set you back a whole lot either. Bear in mind that many of these products come in multiple shades too, so there really is something here for everyone. Keep reading to pick your new tanning fave.