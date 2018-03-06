Never in my many years of watching The Bachelor would I think that another suitor would pull a Mesnick — that is, follow through and propose to the woman who is supposed to be the "love of his life" and then change his mind for the woman he cast aside right before the proposal. I mean, dang. But Arie Luyendyk, Jr. is not to be outdone, and that's exactly what Arie did — broke up with fiancée Becca in order to be with runner-up Lauren. Bachelor Nation is not happy. Bachelor Nation will not rest. And Bachelor Nation wants Becca to be the next Bachelorette.

Everything was going so well for Becca and Arie! Their hometown dates went smoothly, the Fantasy Suite seemed fun (they stayed in what was basically a yurt in Peru, which is cool if you're into glamping), and Arie's parents liked Becca enough not to tell their son not to marry this woman, a woman he only met two months ago. Arie proposed to Becca on a spectacular vista in Peru, telling her, "I choose you today, but I choose you every day from here on out. I love you so much. Becca, will you marry me?" That was short lived, though — after only a month or so of engagement, Arie realized that his heart wasn't with Becca. It was instead with Lauren, whom he had already kicked to the curb. Oh boy. Arie blindsided Becca by telling her that she knew that he was still in love with Lauren, so he was going to go try that out with her, OK?

Arie said:

“We left Peru and I didn’t want to be as honest with you as I could have been about how conflicted I was… I thought that the heartbreak would go away, and it just never went away. And I don’t think it’s fair to be half in with you. I don’t think it’s fair for us to continue and for my heart to be with someone else. I want to take the risk and see if there’s a possibility with [Lauren].”

Becca didn't know what to say, and honestly, I wouldn't know, either. Granted, I would rather be dumped harshly than married to a person who isn't so jazzed to marry me. Becca should know that this is a bullet she's dodged. That said, did Arie have to be so uncool about it all? Did he have to break up with Becca on national television and humiliate her? Did he have to refuse to get out of her personal space so he could feel a little bit better about himself?

Arie really wanted a Juan Pablo-style "it's OK" from Becca, and she wasn't going to give it to him. Viewers could easily tell that Becca didn't see this breakup coming, and it was hard to watch. And in order for the television gods to make up for this humiliation, many Bachelor fans say Becca should be the next Bachelorette. Some think she should boycott, but every single commenter has something in common — they've focused all their negative energy at Arie. Here's what they're all saying.

A Lot Of People Were Mad At Arie

Arie should probably lay low for a while, because everyone in America hates him right now.

And Most Thought Becca Deserved The Bachelorette

Frankly, she's earned her own season.

Some Even Thought She Should Turn That Down, Too

This does make sense, because the producers did her dirty, too.

For what it's worth, the last time that this happened, when Jason Mesnick picked Melissa Rycroft over Molly Malaney and then went back on it, Melissa did not get the Bachelorette job, but she did get a spot on the following season of Dancing With The Stars. She won, too, so we can still say that Melissa got an ABC show out of having her heart smashed to pieces on national television. Becca has earned her spot as the next star of the Bachelorette, and the position is really hers to turn down.