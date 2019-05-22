On Wednesday, a high profile lawyer was accused of stealing from his client. The AP reports that federal charges against Michael Avenatti now include allegations that he defrauded his former client, porn star Stormy Daniels.

In a press release, the Department of Justice said that Avenatti was indicted "on fraud and aggravated identity theft charges." Prosecutors say that Avenatti took money that one of his clients was supposed to receive has part of a book deal. The AP reports that the client in question was Daniels. He was also indicted on extortion charges related to allegations that he tried "to extract more than $20 million in payments from Nike, Inc," per the Justice Department. Avenatti has denied the allegations against him.

"I look forward to a jury hearing all of the evidence and passing judgment on my conduct," Avenatti says in a statement to Bustle. "At no time was any money misappropriated or mishandled. I will be fully exonerated once the relevant emails, contracts, text messages, and documents are presented. I was entitled to any monies retained relating to a book per my agreement with the client. It was part of my agreement for representation and compensation."

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement that Avenatti "abused and violated the core duty of an attorney — the duty to his client."

Prosecutors say that, in total, Avenatti diverted about $300,000 of Daniels' book advance to himself. In doing say, Berman said, " he blatantly lied to and stole from his client to maintain his extravagant lifestyle, including to pay for, among other things, a monthly car payment on a Ferrari."

