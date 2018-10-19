Female Crime Solvers Save The Day In These 8 Mystery & Thriller Novels

Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, Harry Bosch, Philip Marlowe. You know their names, you know their crime-solving abilities, but do you know their kick-ass female counterparts? Whether it be in film, on TV, or in literature, famous male detectives get a lot of attention, but there are tons of mysteries and thrillers with female crime solvers that prove anything fictional men can do, fiction can do better.

I have been a fan of mystery stories since I was a little kid. I used to spend hours reading Nancy Drew novels, Boxcar Children books, and, eventually, Mary Higgins Clark paperbacks. I was obsessed with crime solving and, for a while, I even dreamed of being a detective or a private eye, someone like the smart and sly characters from my favorite stories. The only problem? So many of them were men. I had to look pretty hard to find female sleuths, but ever since I found them — and trust me when I say there are a lot of them to find — I have not been able to get enough. Luckily for me, there new ones being written every day.

Are you ready to find a missing person, unmask a murderer, or get to the bottom of a government conspiracy? Then check out these eight mysteries and thrillers with female crime solvers. Whether you prefer private eyes and police officers or citizen sleuths and natural-born detectives, there is a book on this list for you.

'Miss Kopp Just Won't Quit' by Amy Stewart In the fourth installment of Amy Stewart's Kopp Sisters series, Constance's job is on the line after an inmate transfer to the insane asylum ends in an escape attempt and a lot of questions about one of the "lunatics" she was supposed to put away. Unless Constance can uncover the truth, her tenure as New Jersey's first female deputy sheriff, and her boss and mentor's election is over. A suspenseful story about equality, fairness, and justice, Miss Kopp Just Won't Quit is a welcome addition to this fun and fiercely feminist series.

'River Bodies' by Karen Katchur In this dark and gruesome mystery, Becca Kingsley, the daughter of a former police chief finds herself pulled into a murder investigation that might be connected to a 20-year-old cold case with connections to her own past. With the help of her childhood love and the case's lead detective, Becca searches for the truth about the killings and about her own life — even if it means putting her own life on the line.

'The Darkness' by Ragnar Jonasson In this thrilling Nordic Noir, Detective Inspector Hulda Hermannsdóttir is given two weeks to solve a single cold case of her choice before being forced into early retirement. That means the clock is ticking on her investigation of the Russian woman whose body washed up on an Icelandic shore over a year ago, but when she discovers another young woman vanished at the same time, Hulda won't let anything stop her from finding out the truth.

'The Dead Ringer' by M.C. Beaton M.C. Beaton's beloved Agatha Raisin is back to solve another mystery in The Dead Ringer, a suspenseful story about a series of strange and possibly connected murders in the Cotswolds village of Thirk Magna. Will the cranky and clever crime solver be able to get to stop the bodies from piling up before Bishop Peter Salver-Hinkley's arrival, or does his visit hold the key to uncovering the truth about these violent killings? You'll have to read the latest in this bestselling author's series to find out.

'Look for Me' by Lisa Gardner In this bestselling crime novel, Detective D.D. Warren and survivor-turned-avenger Flora Dane team up on a gruesome case of four murdered family members, and the fifth — a 16-year-old girl — who might have gotten away. Is the missing girl a victim, like the others, or could she possibly be a suspect in this unthinkable crime? A gripping page-turner starring two of the book world's best female crime solvers, Look for Me grabs you from the first page and doesn't let go until the very end.

'The Infinite Blacktop' by Sara Gran The "world's best private detective" is back, and this time, Claire DeWitt is trying to solve her most dangerous case yet: the mystery of who tried to kill her. Over the course of three separate narratives — one about her childhood, one about the case of an unexplained death in the art world of late-1990s Los Angeles, and one about her current race to unmask the attempted murderer — Claire's life is illuminated, as is the truth about who tried to kill her, and the reasons why she should keep trying to live anyways. A fun and fascinating addition to an already captivating series,The Infinite Blacktop is a gem of a novel you don't want to miss.

'Leverage in Death' by J.D. Robb In Leverage in Death, NYPD's Lieutenant Eve Dallas investigates a strange suicide bombing in a Wall St. office building. Was the inexplicable act of terrorism motivated by someone inside the company, or an act of corporate sabotage? It's up to the iconic crime solver to find out in this crime novel from J.D. Robb, a.k.a. Nora Roberts.